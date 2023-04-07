Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) recently announced that it has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation in the Gold level.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 530 schools earning level designations in Gold, Silver and Bronze. Of those, 250 were selected for Gold award status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs. The 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May issue.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment. Viqtory measures the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“We are so proud to be designated as a Military Friendly School for the 12th consecutive year,” CCTC Vice President of Student Affairs Lisa Bracken said. “It is an honor for the college to serve our military population. The college understands that balancing military life with pursuing an education can be challenging at times. In an effort to reduce challenges, we offer several services for our active duty military members, dependents and veterans. We look forward to continuing to serve our military population for many years to come.”
To allow for greater academic flexibility for unpredictable military schedules, classes are offered in a variety of formats. Other CCTC resources include:
An Admissions Coordinator at the Spratt Education Center on Shaw AFB
A Veterans’ Affairs Representative on Main Campus
A Veterans Resource Center which offers a variety of academic and career services in an environment where active duty, dependents and veteran students can socialize with fellow military students
A Veterans Upward Bound program which provides assistance to veterans transitioning into higher education
The Military Friendly Schools list sets the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
For more information on CCTC’s commitment to attracting and supporting military students, call Central Carolina Technical College in the Spratt Education Center at (803) 778-7821 or the Veterans’ Affairs Representative at (803) 778-7845.