A New Jersey couple is behind bars in different jails after allegedly committing a strong armed robbery at the Dollar General on U.S. 1 South in Lugoff on Tuesday.
According to a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) press release, deputies responded to the Dollar General around noon Tuesday. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a suspect — later identified as Tommy Pavel Andrew, 26, of Englewood, N.J. — allegedly jumped over the county and took cash out of the register after it was opened for a transaction. Andrew was allegedly wearing a mask and left the store running. He did not use a weapon and nobody in the store was injured.
By reviewing a nearby business’ surveillance footage, deputies determined that Andrew ran to a waiting vehicle being driven by Prophecy Rayana Lorreign, 23, also of Englewood, N.J., who apparently never entered the store. The footage showed the vehicle’s tag, which was then entered into a nationwide system as a felony vehicle.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said a review of Flock system data and footage showed the couple’s car had been in the area for several days.
Nine hours after the robbery, around 9 p.m. Monday, a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy spotted and stopped the vehicle. SCSO deputies arrested Lorreign and notified Kershaw County deputies, who responded to the scene to take Lorreign into custody.
It took two more days to locate Andrew.
“We didn’t put out any information that night, because we didn’t want Andrew to know that we were on to him,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said on Wednesday afternoon. “But we did distribute his photograph to other Dollar Generals in the area, including in other counties.”
The ruse worked, and Sumter Police Department officers managed to locate Andrew around 9 a.m. Wednesday and took him into custody.
Andrew and Lorreign are suspected in additional robberies in Sumter. Boan said employees working for at least one business in Sumter said that Andrew had done almost exactly the same thing as in Lugoff — jumping over the county to grab cash from a drawer after it was opened. He is also implicated in a Sumter purse-snatching case.
Andrew is also wanted back in his home state of New Jersey, and is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center in Sumter.
“We are very thankful for our partnership with both the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumter Police Department. These types of partnerships eliminate any jurisdictional restraints in bringing criminals to justice,” Boan said.
Late Wednesday, Boan said North Carolina authorities acknowledged what he called a “reverse hit” on the vehicle Lorreign had been driving, indicating she and Andrew may have been involved in a similar crime in that state. In addition, he said Kershaw County deputies found an Adidas T-shirt Andrew allegedly wore during an incident in North Carolina.
Also, the sheriff said the vehicle Lorreign was driving was a rental provided to her by her insurance company in New Jersey after she wrecked the vehicle she actually owns there.
Boan said both Andrew and Lorreign are being charged in Kershaw County with strong armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. He said Lorreign’s strong armed robbery charge comes from the fact that if she had not driven him to the Dollar General in Lugoff, Andrew would not have been able to perpetrate his alleged crime.
That wasn’t all KCSO deputies had to deal with during the middle of the day Tuesday.
About a half-hour before the Dollar General robbery, deputies were called to another Lugoff-area business where someone was trying to cash a counterfeit or forged check. As deputies responded to the scene, the suspects — identified as Zachery Harrison, 30, of West Virginia, and Cedric Reid, 34, of New York — fled in their vehicle.
Boan said the pair attempted to drive over or through a fence, but were forced to flee on foot. He said deputies caught up to them and put K9 Taz on the ground who tracked both of them.
“They gave up when they saw Taz,” Boan said.
Both men are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center. Harrison is charged with criminal conspiracy and forgery under $10,000. A judge set his total bond at $25,000. Reid is also charged with criminal conspiracy, but is additionally charged with malicious injury to personal property and being an accessory after the fact to a Class E felony. A judge set Reid’s bond at just under $31,100.