A man who called Kershaw County 911 around noon on March 25 claiming his black 2011 Nissan Armada had been stolen by a man presenting a gun at a Lugoff convenience store on U.S. 1 ended up going to jail himself.
A deputy responding to the call reported that a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper happened to be in the area said a man ran up to him from the nearby McDonald’s saying his vehicle had been stolen. The man said he was coming out of the convenience store when he was confronted by a “tall, light skinned black male, with a short ‘mixed fro,’ with a tattoo on his neck.” He said the alleged suspect pulled his shirt up, exposing a silver revolver tucked into his pants and demanded the Armada.
The deputy had dispatcher run information on both the vehicle and the alleged victim. The vehicle actually belonged to the man’s mother and the man turned out to be wanted by the Sumter Police Department (SPD). The deputy said they returned to speaking with the man who reportedly would not answer specific questions about what brought him to Lugoff or with whom he might have been. The man claimed he had been “chilling” with a girl in Camden earlier and then came to Lugoff to “chill” with another girl. In both cases, he reportedly did not provide any names or specific locations.
A McDonald’s employee, who indicated they had been “all over” the restaurant’s property during the lunch hour, said they did not see anything like the man had described.
At this point, the SPD confirmed their warrant and agreed to meet on U.S. 521 at the county line near Rembert. The deputy took the man into custody after he finished a conversation with his mother. No contraband was found on his person. While on the way to the county line, the man reportedly was “continually speaking random sentences.”
The deputy noted in their report that it seemed some of the things the man told him in Lugoff and said in his patrol unit seemed to point to a particular subject with “an extensive criminal history,” including narcotics history.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
Two boys may be petitioned to juvenile court after they were caught trying to take items out of a shed on Thorton Drive in the Elgin area on May 19. According to a KCSO report, a neighbor watching the property while the owner was out of town reported that they saw the boys inside a structure on the victim’s property “throwing things around.” They later said they were on foot chasing them. Responding deputies soon learned the boys’ descriptions and that they were likely located at a nearby home. There, they met with some adults who said at least one of the descriptions “exactly” matched their grandson. The grandson and his friend were retrieved from the backyard and — after being Mirandized — admitted they were in the shed, but claimed they didn’t know anyone owned the property. The boy’s grandparents told both young men to return to the victim’s property, return anything that had taken and apologize. Once back at the victim’s property, the boys said they dropped the hand tools they had taken after they were spotted and started being chased by the neighbor. The tools were left in the neighbor’s custody and the boys returned to their respective custodians. The victim, who was in North Carolina at the time, told deputies by phone that he was “sick of people going on the property” and wished to press charges. The responding deputy said they would not be arrested, but that the case would be given over to the KCSO’s juvenile investigator for review.
Deputies charged two men who engaged in a fight with each other at a South Cedar Lane residence near Camden on March 20. Deputies charged a 64-year-old man with second-degree assault and battery and a 56-year-old man with third-degree assault and battery. Deputies reported that the 59-year-old allegedly “stabbed” the older man, but the report did not say what weapon was used to make what deputies called a “very superficial laceration on the top” of the older man’s right thumb. Deputies also reported, however, that the 64-year-old responded to this by striking the younger man in the head with either a broom stick or a miniature baseball bat, causing a large laceration from which the 59-year-old was losing lots of blood. Deputies took the older man to jail immediately; they took the younger man to jail after he was treated and released from the hospital. The mutual assaults took reportedly took place during an argument over the fact that one of the men woke up earlier than the other.
Deputies and the local Department of Social Services (DSS) took an adult into emergency protective custody after he showed up at a convenience store next to Lugoff Fire-Rescue (LF-R) headquarters on U.S. 1 South on March 22. The man reportedly came into the store asking for directions to his own residence. In trying to assist him, the attendant and other people located the man’s vehicle at the LF-R at which point the man fell to the ground. A responding deputy asked the man several basic questions, none of which he could answer, but was able to tell deputies that he lived alone, which was confirmed by a neighbor. Due to the man’s mental state, the deputy and responding EMS personnel agreed he needed to be transported to the hospital for an evaluation. DSS met with the deputy at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center to fill out the necessary paperwork to have the man taken into protective custody until a family member could be reached or a placement made for the man’s care.
A woman living on Pine Grove Road in the Lugoff area reported on March 21 that a man drove up into her family’s driveway around 10:45 a.m. that day, approached her husband and began asking questions about their family — how many children they have, their ages and where she and her husband work. The man then allegedly began stating the has driven by several times and seen their daughter playing, describing what she was wearing and what she was doing. He then allegedly said that if they never needed a baby-sitter, to let him know. The man reportedly did not provide his name or phone number, but divulged that he lives on “Coley Branham Road near the cul-de-sac.” The woman said the man was driving a red Buick LeSabre with a Pittsburgh Steelers front license plate.
On March 24, the KCSO assisted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office with the execution of a search warrant on Campbell Street in the city of Camden in connection with locating a vehicle allegedly used in a murder case in Lee County. A KCSO deputy met the Lee County investigator met at Boykin Park. They learned the vehicle — a 1995 Buick Roadmaster — had left the residence. Another Lee County investigator called the vehicle’s owner and asked for them to return. They did, providing a copy of the search warrant to the owner. Lee County then arranged for the Roadmaster to be towed to their jurisdiction.
Deputies responded to several burglaries from new homes under construction on March 20 in Lugoff. A construction superintendent with D.R. Horton Homes reported that between March 17 and 20 someone entered into multiple homes and stole several appliances. A neighboring resident said they saw a U-Haul box truck in the area on the morning of March 18. The unknown suspects stole or tried to steal ovens from 10 homes on Carrington and Glenshire drives. Footage of the suspected U-Haul truck is being sought in an effort to assist with the case.
Sometime between 10:30 p.m. March 24 and 8:15 a.m. March 25, someone entered two reportedly locked vehicles, a 2014 Honda CRV and 2018 Chevy Silverado. The thieves reportedly stole a purse from the Silverado, but not a watch or pistol that were left inside the pickup. That victim’s bank reported a $200 fraud alert in conjunction with some type of online cash application that the bank was able to block.
Trapp’s Auto Parts on U.S. 1 North between Camden and Cassatt reported that someone broke into three vehicles — a 2002 Honda Odyssey, 1998 Ford Explorer and an undated Isuzu Rodeo — during the weekend of March 17. Approximately $2,500 worth of power drills and tool boxes were stolen. It appeared the thieves entered the lot by cutting a large whole in the lot’s fence.
On March 23, an employee at a Lugoff-based business on U.S. 601 South reported that he had been notified that a more than $10,000 check he sent to another business had been tampered with so that a suspect’s name was written in place of the other business. It also showed a Massachusetts address that appears to belong to the suspect, according to the report.
Sometime between the afternoon of March 21 and the next morning, someone stole a 16-foot black utility trailer with a wooden bottom from a business on Standard Warehouse Road in Lugoff.
Deputies arrested and charged a 26-year-old county woman with third-degree domestic violence after she allegedly tried to strike her boyfriend with her car on March 20.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, blackmail/extortion, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, driving under suspension, larceny, malicious injury to property, meth possession, obtaining money or property under false tokens or letters, overdose (with NARCAN successfully administered), runaway, shoplifting, suspicious activity, threaten/intimidate a vulnerable adult, trespassing, unlawful use of telephone, and use of vehicle without permission.
(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)