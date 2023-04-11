Separate defendants in four cases stretching back a decade will finally get their day in court the week of April 17 through 24. All four cases involve offenses that cannot dismissed, according to Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, who oversees the prosecution of cases in Kershaw and Richland counties.
Two of the cases involve men accused of sex crimes perpetrated against minors. Another involves a felony DUI case that resulted in great bodily injury, while in another a man is accused of first degree assault and battery.
The oldest case is the felony DUI, of which Bobby Dylan Freeman, now 31, of Bethune, is the defendant. According to online court records, S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) troopers arrested Freeman on May 24, 2013, just a month and a half shy of a decade years ago. Those records show that Freeman was released on a $10,000 surety bond the same day as his arrest.
The next-oldest case, involves the arrest of Anthony Parker Dubose, now 37, of Tennessee Lane, Camden, who was arrested seven and a half years ago on Oct. 10, 2015, for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 11. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued a press release several days later alleging that Parker, who then lived on Tremble Branch Road, had sexually assault a 5-year-old girl. At that point, Dubose had only been previously charged with driving under suspension and for being a fugitive from justice from Sumter County in 2011. Parker was released on a $75,000 surety bond several days after his arrest.
An incident report from 2015 provided by the KCSO indicated that Dubose had been in a relationship with the victim’s mother for several years prior to the alleged incidents and was living with the family at the time.
Next, on Dec. 2, 2017, KCSO deputies arrested Dalton James Williams IV, now 35, and currently living in Lexington, on a charge of first-degree assault and battery. According to online court records, Williams was released on a $40,000 surety bond on the same day as his arrest. It also indicated that a grand jury did not indict him until April 25, 2018.
According to a KCSO report concerning Williams’ arrest, it was alleged that he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend’s brother and during which he retrieved a shotgun from inside a Fort Jackson Road residence, but was tackled by the victim in what apparently was a successful attempt to get the firearm away from him. Williams then allegedly grabbed a 4-foot piece of rebar and struck the victim in the top of the head, causing a 4-inch laceration to his forehead.
Finally, just a little more than two years ago, on March 27, 2019, deputies arrested now 56-year-old Kevin Raymond Warren, currently living in Darlington, for three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor 11 to 14 years of age ($100K), and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 14-16 years of age, which — based on online court records — may have dealt with committing or attempting to commit a lewd act.
According to incident reports supplied by the KCSO, the 2017 incident involved a 14-year-old girl at a home in the Lake Wateree area. Investigators continued looking into the case and in February 2019, determined that there was additional information that needed to be followed up, leading to the additional charges against Warren. One of the reports indicated some of incidents took place at “many different locations,” including at least one in Tennessee.
Online court records show Warren was released on a $20,000 surety bond for the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and a $100,000 surety bond for at least one of the second-degree charges a little less than a month after being arrested. The third-degree charge came about as a result of an investigation into an incident in 2017, while the three second-degree charges resulted from an investigation into one or more incidents in 2019.
Those records also show that it was only about a year ago, May 4, 2022, that a grand jury indicted Warren on the charges.
Gibson said he inherited the three oldest cases from his predecessor after he was elected in 2018. The Warren case was filed just a few months after he took office in 2019.
“There is an array of legitimate reasons why these cases have lingered, and COVID-19 didn’t do anything to help,” Gipson said during a recent interview.
For whatever reasons the cases were originally delayed, Gipson pointed out that courts were shut down for much if not all of 2020 and 2021, further delaying cases for another two years. He said he sympathizes both with the families of victims who have waited for justice to be served and with defendants who have waited so long to find out how their cases will turn out.
“We want these old cases off our desks,” Gipson said, “and we are ready to hear pleas or seat jurors.”