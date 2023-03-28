Tonight, Kershaw County Council will hear four public presentations as part of its agenda. No resolutions or ordinances are set to be voted upon, nor is there any old business for council to discuss.
The first presentation will be by Bob Giangiorgi and Tom Silker of KC Trails. They will be followed by Jackson Teen Center (JTC) Executive Director Brian Mayes presenting an Outstanding Student Athlete award to Tylin Nycere Drakeford, an A/B honor roll student at Camden High School who — among other accomplishments — was the most valuable player for the JTC Summer Grind program in 2022.
S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust CEO Doug Bostick will then make a presentation updating council and the public on the SC Burials event coming up in April during which the “Camden 14” will be re-interred at the Battle of Camden site.
Finally, Brian Elender will make a presentation about his Charleston-based company, Marshcat Compaction Services.
In new business, council will consider awarding a bid for the purchase of 20 sets of fire fighter protective equipment with the option of purchasing additional sets at the same price for a four-month period after the initial order date. County staff utilized a points system to determine which company to recommend to council as a “best value bid.” Staff assigned up to 7 points (70%) based on the lowest purchase price and up to 3 points (30%) for the shortest delivery time. Four companies sent in proposals for the bid
Despite lower bid prices from two other companies, county staff is recommending council approve a $51,462 bid by Crew Boss of Eugene, Ore., which stated it could deliver protective equipment within 60 days. Staff assigned Crew Boss 6.65 points for the price and a full 3 points for the delivery turnaround, for a total of 9.65 points, the most among the bidders.
S.C. Fire Equipment of Anderson bid $48,660, which was the lowest bid and, therefore, earned a full 7 points for the price. However, it could only promise delivery within 90 days, for which it assigned 2.01 points — a total of 9.01 points.
Viking Life Saving Equipment of Norfolk, Va., bid a purchase price of $49,140 for 6.93 points, but a delivery time of 100 days for 1.8 points, bringing its total to 8.73. 911 Fleet & Fire Equipment of Florence, Ky., offered a purchase price of $75,384, the highest, for 4.55 points and the longest delivery time, 120 days, for just 1.5 points, bringing its total to 6.05.
A memo attached to today’s agenda indicated the current fire budget for this purchase is $55,000.
Finally, District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr., who is the council’s finance committee chairman, will provide an update on the committee’s work.
No executive sessions are listed on the agenda.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chamber at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St., and is open to the public. The meeting can also be watched live via the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.