The word “tax” doesn’t appear on tonight’s Camden City Council agenda — and no new or increased taxes are involved — but council will be considering an ordinance that has to do with the collection of taxes.
The agenda item, up for a first reading, states: “Council to consider an ordinance authorizing and directing the city of Camden to enter into an intergovernmental agreement relating to South Carolina Local Revenue Services; to participate in one or more Local Revenue Service Programs; to execute and deliver one or more participant program supplements; and other matters relating thereto.”
As a memorandum attached to the agenda from city administrators to council explains, this has to do with programs that have been in place “for many years” regarding already existing taxes the city collects.
For those “many years,” the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) has offered collection programs for certain business license taxes. They include the Insurance Tax Collection Program, Brokers Tax Collection Program, and Telecommunication Tax Collection Program. Recently, the MASC rebranded all three programs under the collective name of Local Revenue Services, with the individual programs now known as the Insurance Tax, Brokers Tax and Telecommunication Tax programs, all dropping the word “collection” from their names.
In addition, back in 2020, the S.C. General Assembly standardized business licensing across the state so that all municipalities and counties that issue business licenses follow the same protocols. That led the MASC to begin providing a revised model business license ordinance, which city council adopted in October 2021.
In essence — and despite the length of the agreement itself in terms of the documents involved — the ordinance simply reframes three already existing separate agreements into one new agreement that covers the three programs.
In other business tonight, council will:
• consider a resolution encouraging equal opportunity housing and proclaiming April as Fair Housing Month;
• consider second reading of an ordinance authorizing certain economic development incentives and an inducement agreement for the former Palmetto Savings Bank building at the corner of Broad and DeKalb streets; and
• discuss the city’s building and permit fee schedule, with the discussion being led by City Planner Shawn Putnam.
Today’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open to the public.