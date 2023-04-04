Two young parents are dead, their two very young children left without either parent, following an apparent murder-suicide in Bethune. Around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) alerted the public through a Facebook post that deputies had responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Wateree Grove Lane, near the intersection of McCaskill and Mill Creek roads west of Bethune. In the post, KCSO officials said the incident left one person dead and another in critical condition, with investigators, the county coroner’s office and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) working on the case.
A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff put out another statement, this time saying that Kershaw County Coroner David West had identified the first victim as Jordan Privette, 20, of the home, and that her autopsy was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Three days later, on Sunday afternoon, the KCSO issued another statement. This time, that West had announced that the second person passed away from their injuries around 1 p.m. that day and identified them as 21-year-old Robert Matthew “Matt” Griffin Jr., who lived with Privette at the Bethune address.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said Privette was Griffin’s fiancé and that they lived together at the Wateree Grove Lane address. After Privette was identified on Thursday, Boan unequivocally identified Griffin — who was unnamed at that point — as being responsible for her death.
Boan said investigators now believe Griffin shot Privette, killing her, called her family, and then turned a gun on himself before they arrived. Sunday, Boan said it was unclear whether or not the couple’s children — an infant and a not-yet 2-year-old child — were in the house during the shooting.
Boan said more than one firearm was found inside.
“There were three guns in the house around them,” Boan said. “Matt apparently called Jordan’s family and told them that they needed to come over. They found them inside and called 911. SLED processed the scene through the wee hours of the morning.”
When deputies arrived, they found Privette dead from a gunshot wound and Griffin also suffering from a gunshot wound. According to a copy of an incident report released by Boan, EMS was called to the scene and transported Griffin to a landing zone from which he was then flown to a Richland County hospital. Deputies found an AR-15-style rifle with blood on it laying on the floor, and two handguns sitting on a TV stand.
Despite the blood on the rifle, Boan said Sunday that it has been ruled out as the weapon used in the shooting. Instead, it is believed at least one of the handguns was used.
Boan said there are two previous reports of deputies responding to domestic cases involving Griffin and Privette, including one involving the allegedly accidental discharge of a weapon inside a vehicle. The sheriff released incident reports of the two previous calls, one in 2020, the other in 2022.
In late September 2020, deputies responded to a call from one of Privette’s family members who said they were receiving texts from her stating that Griffin was “flipping out.” Deputies responded to Privette’s Porter Road, Cassatt address where the couple was living at the time and found Privette in the yard apparently “shocked” to see law enforcement arriving. The reporting deputy reported being able to see swelling or some type of injury on the left side of Privette’s face from their vehicle. Although Privette said everything was OK, the deputy reported also seeing an injury to her lip with blood on it. The deputy detained Griffin, who reportedly changed his story several times as to how Privette sustained her injuries.
While speaking more with Privette, the deputy noted injuries to her neck that appeared consistent with strangulation. While she initially claimed she had injured herself, she then said that Griffin had apologized to her for beating her. When asked if a weapon was involved, she reportedly acknowledged that was the case. After further detaining Griffin by placing them in their patrol car, the deputy had Privette show them the firearm and she took the deputy to her brother’s bedroom where was a deer rifle with which she claimed Griffin had tried to commit suicide. She said they wrestled with the rifle, but she was unable to get it away, but later calmed him down enough to retrieve it.
After speaking with Griffin again, during which deputies reported he would not admit to either assaulting Privette nor his possible suicide attempt, deputies arrested him and took him to jail for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
In the second case, from Jan. 4, 2022, deputies responded to the Porter Road address again, this time for a shooting incident. Upon arrival, deputies found the couple sitting on a couch, both covered in a large amount of blood. EMS had already arrived, trying to control Griffin’s bleeding who had suffered what was reported as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left wrist.
Privette had suffered a gunshot wound to her right breast with some abrasions on her stomach, but was otherwise in stable condition.
Both Griffin and Privette said they were in her car when Griffin began cleaning a .380 caliber handgun while he was sitting in the front passenger seat and she was sitting in the driver’s seat. They both told deputies that the pistol went off while Griffin was cleaning it, with a round going through Griffin’s left wrist and then into Privette’s right breast.
Deputies were unable to find a projectile in the vehicle.
EMS transported both Griffin and Privette to a landing zone behind Cassatt Country Store. They were both transported to a Richland County hospital, Griffin by air and Privette by ambulance.
While deputies were assisting at the landing zone, one of Privette’s family members called to let them know they had found a projectile in the residence. Their theory was that the bullet had gotten hung up in Privette’s clothing and fell out once she made it inside.
No charges were filed in that case.
Boan lamented the fact that two children will likely be without both their parents.
“Two children under the age of 2 will have to live their life out without a mother or father. It didn’t have to end like this,” he said. “If you are in a crisis, don’t pick up a gun. Pick up a phone and call the Mobile Crisis Team at (833) 364-2274. If you are in an abusive relationship, call Sistercare at (803) 765-9428. You can also call 911 for any emergency. We are here to help you.”
Boan said he has spoken with both Privette’s and Griffin’s families. He said the Privettes have expressed no ill-will toward the Griffin family and do not blame them for Matt Griffin’s actions, and that this has been communicated to the Griffins.