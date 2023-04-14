The Mr. CHS pageant was “Back in Black” on March 25 night and considered a success by the Academic Booster Club who sponsored the event. Funds raised from the pageant will be used to provide academic scholarships, rewards for A/B Honor Roll students, and staff appreciation.
During the pageant, Winn McKittrick was names Mr. CHS 2023. Other winners included Mr. Ticketmaster William Rushing, Miss Sweetheart Carolina Kornegay, First Runner-Up ShaiMere Benson, Second Runner-Up and Mr. Hot Legs Zack Earle, and Mr. Congeniality Andrew Redick.