The town of Bethune began looking to its own future on April 4 as citizens and elected officials participated in a pair of round-table discussions with Arnett Muldrow & Associates Analyst and Urban Developer Tripp Muldrow.
Arnett Muldrow is the same firm that assisted the city of Camden nearly a decade ago in coming up with its “Classically Carolina” slogan. The firm focuses on economic development, marketing and planning.
The two round-table discussions included two separate, handpicked group to elicit input from a diverse group of town and community citizens, business owners and Bethune Town Council members in an effort to determine the pathway to Bethune’s future.
Ahead of the round-tables, Bethune Mayor Susan Trimnal Holley accompanied Muldrow on a walking tour of the town, visiting businesses and driving around the outlying areas to get a feel for the community.
“For the last year, the new town council has been working and planning a Main Street revitalization with assistance from the Municipal Association of South Carolina,” Holley said.
She said Arnett Muldrow’s economic market study is just the first stage of the town’s masterplan for redevelopment. The project will produce various statistics relating to “revenue leakage” — revenue that is lost by the town or local businesses — as well as population and business growth. Statistics generated by the market analysis will help determine the economic pathway for Bethune’s future infrastructure, business and industry development, and population projections.
A public presentation will be provided once those results are formulated.
“We used a generous grant from Duke Energy to pay for the market analysis, and the town appreciates the company’s investment in our Main Street revitalization,” Holley said.