Bethune Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Bethune Recreation Center.
Only two items are up for votes.
First, council will consider a resolution encouraging equal opportunity housing and proclaiming April as Fair Housing Month.
Then, council will consider second/final reading of an ordinance authorizing the town to enter into an intergovernmental agreement relating to S.C. Local Revenue Services, participate in one or more Local Revenue Service programs, and executive a deliver one or more participant supplements.
The city of Camden recently passed a similar ordinance. As explained in March, the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) has offered collection programs for certain business license taxes. They include the Insurance Tax Collection Program, Brokers Tax Collection Program, and Telecommunication Tax Collection Program. Recently, the MASC rebranded all three programs under the collective name of Local Revenue Services, with the individual programs now known as the Insurance Tax, Brokers Tax and Telecommunication Tax programs, all dropping the word “collection” from their names.
Bethune’s ordinance, like Camden’s, simply updates and reaffirms the agreements under those new names.
Thursday’s meeting is open to the public with a public forum section immediately following the approval of minutes from past meetings.