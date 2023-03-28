The second of two suspects who allegedly committed an attempted armed robbery of the Waffle House in Lugoff on March 7 is now behind bars. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said Jye’kwuan Dae-Sean Brown, 19, of Valkyrie Circle, Columbia, was apprehended by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division fugitive apprehension team.
Like his alleged accomplice, Jalon Deion Bradley, 19, of Campbell Ridge Drive, Elgin, just over the county line in Richland County, Brown is charged with three counts of kidnapping, and one charge each of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, safecracking, and criminal conspiracy. Brown is being held on a total $90,000 for the criminal conspiracy, safecracking and weapon possession charge, but Magistrate Judge Darrell Drakeford denied bond on the three kidnapping and one armed robbery charge.
Following his arrest on March 16, Magistrate Carrie Tanner set Bradley’s total at $135,000 with bond only denied on the armed robbery charge. It was unclear at press time why the two judges set and/or denied certain bonds differently for the Bradley and Brown. Like Bradley, Brown has no previous record in Kershaw County.
The allegations against the two young men claim that they entered the Waffle House on U.S. 601 near the I-20 interchange in Lugoff around 9:15 p.m. on March 7. Both allegedly wore masks and hoodies. At least one of the allegedly held a gun to at least one of three female employees on duty that night and demanded items from them, including an iPhone.
The KCSO’s report of the incident indicated that at least two shots were fired since deputies recovered several bullet fragments, a shell casing and two live rounds. None of the shots appeared to have been fired at the employees. Deputies found that one of two padlocks to the restaurant’s safe’s door had sustained damage consistent with being struck by gunfire. They recovered a second shell casing laying on top of a sweatshirt inside a cardboard box.
While deputies and investigators were on the scene, the victim’s iPhone alerted emergency contacts of a possible collision on Whiting Way. Some deputies went there, but could not find a wreck. They did find the iPhone, however, and the information from it gave an idea of where the suspects were going.
Meanwhile, news about the Lugoff robbery made it’s way quickly to Camden. An employee at the Exit 98 Waffle House reported seeing a vehicle back into a parking space with the license plate covered up by something. After noticing that two men fitting the suspects’ description were with the car, the employee called 911, bringing Camden Police Department officers to the scene.
Unfortunately, the suspects quickly left and headed back on I-20 toward Columbia.
Following Bradley’s capture, Boan said one theory is that either of the suspects could have worked for Waffle House or had a family member who worked for the restaurant.
Boan has indicated that Bradley and Brown may be responsible for similar robberies in other jurisdiction and, therefore, could be facing more charges.
“Our investigators continue to work jointly with Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter Police Department, and SLED to ensure no victim from any jurisdiction gets cheated out of justice. We expect more charges and more arrests in our on-going investigation,” Boan said following Brown’s arrest.