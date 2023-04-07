The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
03/09/2023: 2032 Bethal Church Road, Bethune — Young, Charles K. to Bolton, Anne Marie, $0 for 55 acres.
03/17/2023: 3183 Youngs Bridge Road, Bethune — Mooneyhan, Joey Lee and Allison to Mooneyham, Brian Anthony, $1 for 2 acres.
03/20/2023: 3031 Bethune Road, Bethune — Arrants, Eather Mae Melton to Green, Keith F., $35,000 for 1 acre.
Camden
01/17/2023: 1219 Belton Drive, Camden — Harris, Annie Margaret to Barr, Evelyn Harris, $5 for one lot.
02/17/2023: 1702 Lakeview Ave., Camden — Norris, Doris Carolyn to Cram, William Warren, $235,000 for one lot.
03/04/2023: 801 Woodgate Road, Camden — Wortley, Mary Deas Boykin (trustees) to Albano, Vincent, $28,000 for .7 acre.
03/08/2023: 2003 Fairfax Drive North, Camden — Romandine, Ross A. and Terry L. to Hale, Dylan James, $177,500 for one lot.
03/09/2023: 1615 Lyttleton St., Camden — Hales Steven and Nancy B. (joint survivorship) to Sharpe, Kathryn S., $225,000 for one lot.
03/10/2023: 110 Madison Court, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Marable Sr., Eugene T., $378,909 for 1.19 acres.
03/15/2023: 18 Hunt Cup Lane, Camden — Smith, John Paul to Hudson, Phillip E., $800,000 for 1.27 acres.
03/16/2023: 91 Hound Hollow Road, Camden — Lowery, Patrick W. to Branham, L. Mark, et al, $224,974 for 22.84 acres.
03/16/2023: 205 and 207 Doby St., Camden — Davis, Ella Louise to Davis, Herman Linnell, et al, $0 for two lots.
03/16/2023: 606 Church St., Camden — Davis, Ella A., et al, to Winestock, Clemi, et al, $0 for one lot.
03/16/2023: 705 Court St., Camden — Davis, Ella Louise, et al, to Clyburn, Claudette D., et al, $0 for one lot.
03/17/2023: 101 Northgate Drive, Camden — Bean, Carmen to Ray, Benny L., $214,000 for one lot.
03/20/2023: 623 Lee Court, Camden — Williamson, Justine to Fulmer, Justine, $1 for .18 acre.
03/20/2023: 2512 Register St., 207 Stowers St., and 210 Tucker St., Camden — Alexander George and Perley Mae to Cooke, Bredget Renne Alexander, et al, $0 for three lots.
03/20/2023: 1135 Fairlawn Drive, Camden — Linek, Daniel to Sarsfield Endeavors LLC, $123,200 for one lot.
03/20/2023: 1263 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Lee, Charles A. to Rhodes, Keith, $179,900 for 1.1 acres.
03/22/2023: 1356 Brewer Springs Road, Camden — Joy, Daniel Wayne to Bowen, Linda, $60,000 for 5.6 acres.
Cassatt
03/02/2023: 1064 Westview Drive, Cassatt — Stephens, David P. to MG&B Rentals LLC, $1 for 1.1 acres.
03/09/2023: 1236 and 1270 Young Road, and 3164 U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Young, Charles K. to Bolton, Anne Marie, $0 for a total of 294.68 acres.
03/10/2023: 1226 Somerset Road, Cassatt — Chiong, Sandy E. (trustee) to Jordan, Lynn, $325,000 for 9.77 acres.
Elgin
02/22/2023: 42 Denali Cir., Elgin — SFR JV-HD Property LLC to SFR JY-HD TL Borrower A LLC, $10 for .52 acre.
02/22/2023: 122 Denali Cir., Elgin — SFR JV-HD Property LLC to SFR JY-HD TL Borrower B LLC, $10 for .35 acre.
03/08/2023: 26 Harvest Lake Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Mercado, Christopher, $270,100 for .17 acre.
03/08/2023: 45 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Lewis, Shantae King, $469,430 for .36 acre.
03/08/2023: 1190 Flaming Arrow Road, Elgin — Campbell, Kenward Melvin (life estate) to Campbell, Kenward Melvin, $5 for 2.74 acres.
03/09/2023: 1105 Tookie Doo Ave., Elgin — Parker, Sonja to Morrabal, Ortiz Christina, $7,500 for 1 acre.
03/10/2023: 1880 Acres Cir., Elgin — Craft, Shirley M., et al, to Moak, Anna M., $105,000 for 1.1 acres.
03/14/2023: 1005 Elgin Estates Drive, Elgin — Anderson, Karoid S. to Singleton Property Investments LLC, $100,000 for one lot.
03/14/2023: 149 Haigs Creek North, Elgin — Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Barnhard, Kenneth S., $338,000 for one lot.
03/15/2023: 1506 Thornton Drive, Elgin — Vazquez, Fernando Diaz to Rivera, Maria Del Carman Vazquez, $1 for 1.17 acres.
03/15/2023: 1762 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Wing, Johanna to Adams, Grayson, $209,000 for .81 acre.
03/16/2023: 2422 Charlie Horse Cir., Elgin — McAvoy Darrell to McAvoy Jr., Darrell, $0 for 6.95 acres.
03/16/2023: 6 Salsburgh Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Mincey, Lawrence Edward, $463,320 for .78 acre.
03/16/2023: 402 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Schoonmaker, Paula Randy, et al, to Jumping Dog Properties LLC, $45,500 for 2 acres.
03/17/2023: 2075 U.S. 1 South, Elgin — Branham, Angela B. and Alfred R. to Wyatt, William M.H., $1 for one lot.
03/17/2023: 21 Denali Cir., Elgin — Bennett, Travis D. to Goodgion, James, $327,900 for .38 acre.
03/17/2023: 2 Coppice Court, Elgin — Bennefield, Latoya to Johnson, Latasha, $300,000 for .37 acre.
03/17/2023: 90 Denali Cir., Elgin — Icenhour Jr., Russell Landon to Howard, Justin, $328,500 for 1.15 acres.
03/17/2023: 72 Kimpton Drive, Elgin — Medlin, Thornwell James Lucas to Smith, Samuel Lewis, $236,000 for .24 acre.
03/20/2023: 547 Jyl St., Elgin — D&H Construction Company to Young, Darrell Lawrence, $10,000 for one lot.
03/20/2023: 85 Stratford Plantation Drive, Elgin — Williams, Todd C. and Laurie L. to Bradshaw, Benjamin L., $485,000 for .65 acre.
03/22/2023: 1638 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Addison, Priscilla Laverne to Flenoid, James E., $0 for 3.87 acres.
Kershaw
03/14/2023: 3546 Kershaw Hwy., Kershaw — Jones, Jewel W. to Williams, Jimmy R., $17,500 for 102 acres.
Lugoff
03/06/2023: 1301 Kellytown Road, Lugoff — Farmer, Elizabeth A. to Farmer, Elizabeth A., $5 for 27 acres.
03/10/2023: 1827 Quail Cir., Lugoff — Flores, Gabriel A. to Flores, Gabriel A., $0 for 2.03 acres.
03/13/2023: 75 Mauser Drive, Lugoff — Naebeck, Daniel Tyler to McCormick, Zareenah, $315,000 for .36 acre.
03/15/2023: 10 Filly Court, Lugoff — Davis, Jabarre Dwayne to Davis, Jabarre Dwayne, $5 for .28 acre.
03/16/2023: 1531 Springvale Road, Lugoff — the estate of McAvoy Sr., Darrell W. to McAvoy, Eric L. $0 for 1 acre.
03/16/2023: 434 Bob-O-Link Road, Lugoff — the estate of McAvoy Sr., Darrell W. to Hall, Melinda, et al, $0 for 3.99 acres.
03/16/2023: 440 Bob-O-Link Road, Lugoff — the estate of McAvoy Sr., Darrell W. to McAvoy Diane M. (life estate), et al, $0 for 8 acres.
03/16/2023: 24 Wood Lake Drive, Lugoff — Hayes, Bobby E. to Hayes, Gene Austin, $5 for .92 acre.
03/16/2023: 405 Holly Berry Lane, Lugoff — Cassady III, Richard Michael to Mullins, Ryan S., $350,000 for 1.05 acres.
03/16/2023: 1031 Hill St., Lugoff — Timmons, Jessica Isabel to Fike, Haley M., $188,000 for one lot.
03/17/2023: 1162 Spring Creek Road, Lugoff — Blizzard, Cheyenne A. to Rustici, David, $45,000 for 3.98 acres.
03/20/2023: 111 Remington Drive, Lugoff — Conklin. Kristie to Kunselman, Daniel G., $335,000 for .38 acre.
03/22/2023: 129 DuPont Blvd., Lugoff — Lake Wateree Rentals LLC to Mason, Jared Christopher, $150,000 for one lot.
03/22/2023: 8 Hunters Point Drive. Lugoff — Flenoid, James to Flenoid, James E., $0 for one lot.