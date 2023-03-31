With a joking warning to Camden City Council members Tuesday that they would be talking about “the exciting world of building code enforcement,” City Planning and Development Director Shawn Putnam, along with City Manager Jon Rorie, presented information to council concerning the need to bring building permits and associated fees in line to more accurately reflect current construction costs.
Putnam said the city’s current building permit fee structure — applied to both residential and commercial construction — is “far below the actual construction cost.”
South Carolina requires cities and counties to adopt and enforce building codes to ensure those structures are safe to occupy, Putnam said. State law allows cities and counties to collect fees to cover the cost of a code enforcement program.
“This program helps support a healthy community; it helps property values; there are a lot of benefits this program provides,” he said.
Putnam said the last version of the city’s approved fee schedule for building code enforcement was adopted in 2021. Permit fees are based on the project cost, which is calculated by multiplying gross floor area of the structure by $80 per square foot. He noted that in 2021, the fee was lowered from $95 to the current $80 per square foot. Putnam also said, after a question from council, that the amount of the fee “was set arbitrarily” and was not based on any kind of established guidelines or criteria.
“Ideally, revenue from the permit fees should cover most of the costs to implement the program,” he said. “And I think most of us understand that commercial construction is going to cost more per square foot than residential construction. This results in undervaluing the project cost, which, in turn, undervalues the permit fee.”
Putnam said the city’s current fee schedule has held permit fees artificially low for a long time.
“We’re proposing revising the fee schedule to more accurately reflect actual construction costs,” he said.
Under Putnam’s proposal, project costs for new construction would be based on a Building Valuation Data (BVD) table published by the International Code Council. A BVD table contains an average of construction costs that is closer to the actual construction cost and has construction values for different construction types, he explained.
“We’d also split the way permit fees are calculated between new construction and renovation projects,” Putnam said.
Rorie added that the permit fees need to be adjusted and based on something that is “closer to real” than the information that is provided by the person applying for the permit.
“We’re going to base it on the type of occupancy it is, the square footage and what is the typical cost of construction for that,” Rorie said. “That’s where the Building Valuation Data comes in; it’s been in existence for a long time, but (the city) just never adopted it — we just kept doing what we’d been doing.”
Rorie said currently the city’s General Fund is having to subsidize the building department to build homes because the current permit fees are too low.
“Put another way, our existing residents and city taxpayers are paying for the building of these new houses,” Councilman Stephen Smoak said.
“And just to put a finer point on it, the houses that we’ve permitted so far this year, if you look at the project cost per square foot, and compare that amount to what the house is actually selling for, the sales amount is 80% higher, or more, than what that calculated project cost is,” Putnam added.
He said the city has issued permits to an average of 53 new houses per year during the last 10 years, and mostly for renovation projects.
Changes in the building permit fee schedule would increase revenue by an estimated 30 to 40%, Putnam said.
“This will bring revenues closer to actual expenses and reduce reliance on the general fund,” Putnam said. “Also, the proposed fee schedule for renovations would bring us in line with the county’s fee schedule.”
Rorie said staff is also beginning to look at impact fees, which are meant to offset the financial impact a new development places on public infrastructure, including roads, schools, parks, recreational facilities, water and sewerage, among other services.
“Our current residents should not be subsidizing our future residents,” he said. “All this is a process and we just want to share it with you in advance so it’s not a surprise when it’s budget time.”
Also Tuesday, retired Camden Fire Department deputy chief Phil Elliott spoke during public comment, thanking council for looking for an alternative to cutting retiree benefits to balance the city’s upcoming Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
“I had a chance to speak to the city manager last week and he assured me things are in the works,” Elliott said. “I do appreciate that you’re trying to do the right thing. Thank you all for listening to us and working with us retirees on this matter.”
During recent council meetings, retirees have expressed concerns over the possibility their benefits might be cut or eliminated in the wake of budget problems caused by dramatic increases in natural gas prices that resulted in higher electric bills for city of Camden customers.
During council briefings, Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford and Councilman Hamilton Boykin thanked Rorie and city staff for beautification projects around the city.
“I’m hearing many good things about all the work you’ve done,” Drakeford said.
Boykin said a professional landscaper working in the city told him Camden was “bringing it up a notch.”
“To hear that from a professional — kudos to you all,” Boykin said.
Councilwoman Joanna Craig also thanked staff for work inside Camden City Hall.
“If you walk down the halls, you’ll see freshly painted rooms, carpet is being put down,” she said. “This is staff taking their own initiative; it’s a cost saving and it’s a great thing.”
Boykin also said some citizens had brought to council’s attention that some members appear to be looking down and not paying attention to citizens speaking during public comment. Boykin noted that each council member has a city-provided computer in front of them throughout the meeting.
“So if you see someone with their head in the computer, that’s because they’re paying attention to what’s on the agenda and typically taking notes,” Boykin explained. “So, it’s never meant as an insult; we’re not scrolling Instagram when people are talking. If we’re not making eye contact, it’s because we’re trying to make a note about what is being said to us.”
In other business, council:
• unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with the Municipal Association of South Carolina for tax collection services that updates the names of three programs in an already existing agreement;
• approved a resolution encouraging equal opportunity housing and proclaiming April as Fair Housing Month; and
• gave second/final reading of an ordinance authorizing certain economic development incentives and an inducement agreement for CenterSquare LLC for work being performed at the former Palmetto Savings Bank building at the northwest corner of Broad and DeKalb streets;
Rorie also announced that a Court of Common Please judge dismissed a case brought by local McDonald’s owner Sensor Enterprises Inc. and two out-of-city electric customers seeking a ruling as to whether the city of Camden’s electric service should be regulated by the S.C. Public Service Commission (PSC). In the ruling dismissing the case, Judge Allison Renee Lee wrote that under Title 58, Chapter 27 (58-27) of the S.C. Code, is “limited to the regulation of electric utilities and expressly excludes municipal electric operating within a municipality” and, therefore, “the city is excluded from any regulatory authority of the PSC regarding the operations of the electric system within its corporate limits.”
Secondly, Renee wrote in her order that that Section 58-27-1010 also precludes the PSC from regulating the rates municipal electric utilities charge customers outside their corporate limits. Citing several precedent cases, Renee said, “the PSC does not have authority to regulate contracts or rates made by any municipality with its customers,” which would appear to mean any customers, not just those within its town or city limits.
Rorie told council the plaintiffs could still appeal.
“But, at this point, we did appear before the court and the court dismissed the case,” Rorie said.