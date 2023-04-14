As of Wednesday night, a Columbia man is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) for the U.S. Marshals Service. According to a KCSO report, Marshals deemed Steven D. Martin, 29, of Waverly Street, Columbia as “armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.”
The report stated that six deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the Lugoff Ford dealership lot on U.S. 1 South on April 2. The alarm company told dispatchers a man wearing a mask was going in between and under cars. As one of the deputies arrived, they reported seeing a Black male wearing a black mask and carrying a camouflage bag underneath one of the vehicles in the dealer’s lot. They got out of their patrol car and yelled for the suspect to stop, but the man — later identified as Martin — took off running, crossing U.S. 1, continuing through an open field and up onto the U.S. 601 ramp that goes back over U.S. 1.
As that deputy chased Martin on foot, the other deputies took off in their patrol vehicles in an attempt to cut Martin off. The reporting deputy was able to see Martin climb over a guard rail and go down a steep embankment on the opposite side of the ramp, but then lost sight of him. When the deputy got to the top of the ramp, they shined their flashlight toward the ground. Although they could not see anything, the deputy reported hearing a rustling sound coming from a little ways into the tree line.
The deputy soon climbed down the embankment and continued towards the rustling sounds, while continuously shouting for Martin to come out of the woods and show his hands. When they got close to where the sounds were coming from, the deputy deployed his Taser in anticipation of some type of physical resistance. This particular Taser has a laser, which the deputy aimed in the direction of the sounds and called out more commands for Martin to come out. Martin — whose identity was still unknown at this point — called out that he was giving up and had no weapons. Shortly thereafter, the deputy was able to locate Martin, handcuff him and call out to other deputies that they had him in custody in the woods between the U.S. 601 ramp and the end of Marion Street South off Ridgeway Road.
Once Martin was handcuffed, the deputy located the bag Martin had been carrying, along with three cell phones. Other deputies arrived on the scene, with one of them giving Martin his Miranda rights while the reporting deputy retrieved the items. When asked what his name was, Martin allegedly provided the name “Travarious Keitt,” with a June 1991 birth date. The reporting deputy then had the suspect, who at that point was believed to be Keitt, back to the U.S. 601 ramp so he could sit down and catch his breath. Another deputy provided the reporting deputy and “Keitt” a ride back to the deputy car’s at Lugoff Ford.
“Keitt” was then told he was under arrest and as part of a search incident to that arrest, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, the three cell phones, two ski masks, a neck gaiter, a vehicle programming tool, a Dodge key fob, and a pair of gloves. It was around this time that dispatchers informed deputies that they could find no record of a “Travarious Keitt” with the birth date he had provided.
Despite this, “Keitt” was transported to the detention center and booked in. The next day, however, the reporting deputy transported him to the Camden Police Department where he was fingerprinted. The prints came back to Steven D. Martin, with the active warrants from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Deputies charged Martin with giving false information to police and breaking into motor vehicles. Despite only a total bond of $6,465, he continues to be held for Marshals.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
Someone shot a dog on Smyrl Circle in Camden on April 6, with the bullet going “through-and-through.” The dog’s owners said they were inside when they heard one or two loud pops and when they looked outside to see their dog, they also saw a slender Black man running from the road and jumping into what appeared to be white early 2000s model Ford Expedition. Unfortunately, the dog later passed away from its injuries. Deputies were called back to the man’s house about 24 to 48 hours later in reference to an assault. When they arrived, the man walked out the front door followed by two other people and another man with a white washcloth draped over his head, covered in blood. The other two people pointed at the dog owner and alleged that he had struck the other man in the head with a bat. The man claimed that the victim had come to his home and began talking disrespectfully about other people, denied he had struck the other man with a bat, and that the victim must have stumbled and hit his head on something. The witnesses stated the man was upset because his dog had been shot and killed and was drinking to help with the loss. They claimed that the subject had been holding the bat most of the day and that during the argument between him and the other man, he swung the bat, striking the left side of the victim’s head. They said that as the incident continued, the subject struck the victim two more times with the bat on the left side of the head. Deputies found the bat on a chair on the porch. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital. Meanwhile, deputies took the aggressor to the detention center. According to the report, the victim’s injuries penetrated to the skull, although a CT scan was normal. He sustained three wounds, requiring a total of 20 stitches. Based on this information, deputies charged the man with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
A deputy responded to a car break-in on Bramblewood Plantation Road within Camden’s city limits on April 2 and immediately detained a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The deputy recognized the suspect as a 41-year-old Elgin woman they had arrested the night before for resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct, and trespassing. The vehicle’s owner said they had parked their Jeep to go for a walk and when they returned, found the woman sitting in the driver’s seat, and that some coins and gate hinges they had just purchased were missing. The deputy then arrested the woman and searched her, which turned up the coins and gate hinges. The deputy then transported the woman to the Kershaw County Detention Center — which was only 400 yards away. It turned out she had been released on bond approximately 30 minutes before the Jeep’s owner had called 911. Detention center personnel reported that as soon as the woman exited the jail, she began attempting to get in to cars parked there, pulling on door handles, but that they were all locked. As of Wednesday night, the woman was still being held on at least the $5,000 cash bond a judge set for her on a charge of breaking into motor vehicles. It was unclear as to whether her bonds on the previous day’s charges had been revoked.
A 41-year-old county man is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on a total of $35,000 bond after allegedly assaulting not only his girlfriend, but her children and nephew as well on April 8. According to a KCSO incident report, deputies learned that the woman and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument during which the man allegedly shoved her to ground. When the younger family members went to check on her, the man allegedly retrieved a gun and threatened to shoot everyone. Although he reportedly put the firearm away, he then allegedly assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter by putting her in a headlock and striking the nephew several times in the head causing him to suffer a minor cut and several bruises. Deputies then spoke with the man, who acknowledged he had been consuming alcohol and that he and his girlfriend got into an argument. However, he claimed it never turned physical until the children “came after” him and he “defended” himself. He is facing two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm and one county of first-degree domestic violence.
A family living on Watts Hill Road reported that at least one suspect fired multiple shots into their residence sometime between 10:30 p.m. April 3 and the next day. According to a KCSO report, a woman stated she was home with her two minor sons when she received a call from her adult son, who was at the beach. Her son told her she and his brothers needed to leave the house for the night because he had received threats at the beach. The young man told deputies the unknown person communicated that they knew where he lived, provided their address and also knew where his father worked. When his mother and brothers returned to the home the next day, they noticed bullet holes and called 911. A deputy reported finding where multiple rounds had entered the home, with one round appearing to have been from a rifle. That round apparently entered the front of the house and exited through the back into a wooded area. They also found a bullet fragment lodged behind a shutter on the front of the house, as well as two shell casing on the street.
Someone fired shots at a Porter Road, Cassatt home, likely just before dark on April 8. A man living there said he returned home after midnight April 9, but did not notice any damage until he woke up the next morning and discovered two bullet holes by the front window and door. The man’s grandfather, who lives nearby, said he heard what he thought were three shots just before dark, walked outside and saw a black vehicle with a very loud exhaust take off toward S.C. 341. A neighbor said nearly the same thing, but thought there may have been four to five shots, and thought the suspect’s vehicle might be a Honda. Deputies found three bullet holes in the home — two in the window and one just behind a television in the living room. They found what appeared to be a spent 9mm bullet laying up under a table in the living room.
During a joint alcohol compliance check with a KCSO deputy on April 4, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) cited a North Broad Street establishment for serving alcohol to a minor under the age of 21 who was working for SLED in an undercover capacity. According to the KCSO report, the minor was able to purchase the alcohol despite restaurant personnel looking over their ID, which showed that they were underage, and checking it against a sign showing the legal age necessary to purchase alcohol.
Sometime during the overnight hours of April 7 to 8, someone stole a white single-axle, 8-foot by 16-foot enclosed trailer with diamond-plated accents including square fenders, a rear ramp, and single door on the right side. The trailer had been parked at a home construction site on Country Woods Road in Lugoff. When it was stolen, it contained more than $8,000 worth of tools and building supplies. The trailer itself is worth $10,000, according to what the owner told deputies.
The Department of Social Services (DSS) reported to the KCSO on April 4 that — due to a previous narcotics-related traffic stop with four juveniles present — a safety plan was put in place for the mother of the children requiring drug screenings of everyone involved. DSS reported that a recent drug screening showed all four juveniles had meth and/or marijuana in their systems. It was unclear if charges had been filed.
A deputy assisted their colleagues from Lee County with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle coming into Kershaw County on Lucknow Road on April 5. The deputy parked at Lucknow and S.C. 34 and successfully deployed spike strips, causing the stolen Lincoln SUV to stop. The deputy drew their firearm and held the suspects in the vehicle until Lee County deputies arrived and detained the suspects.
On April 5, a man living on Three Branches Road in Lugoff asked for deputies to come to his residence to retrieve a shotgun his wife had found in the roadway. Deputies described it as a wooden stock 12-gauge Mossberg 500, which came back as “clear” from dispatchers. The deputies took custody of the shotgun and took it to KCSO headquarters.
Two people are believed to have broken into a shed on a U.S. 1 North, Cassatt property in order to steal two chainsaws, a pressure washer, smart TV, grass edger/trimmer, a toolbox filled with miscellaneous tools, rake, two shovels, a post hole digger and a hydraulic jack while the owner was in the hospital recovering from an automobile accident.
Sometime between 5 p.m. April 3 and the next morning, someone stole a golf cart worth $6,000 from a Bethune Road, Kershaw-area residence. On April 6, a man living on Damascus Church Road in the Westville area reported that someone had stolen their custom-built golf cart as well.
Deputies are investigating allegations that threats were made earlier this month against a witness or victim in connection with a February assault and battery case in an alleged attempt to have the charges dropped.
Someone stole a black 5-foot by 8-foot utility trailer from a residence on John Gardner Road in the Kershaw area sometime between 12:30 a.m. March 31 and 5:30 p.m. April 2.
Someone stole a blue 2006 Suzuki motorcycle from where it was parked on Seegars Mill Road near Camden on April 7.
Someone stole a 9mm pistol on April 7 from the closet of a woman living on Mt. Hebron Road in the Cassatt area.
The KCSO is investigating allegations that someone forged and cashed 28 checks totaling nearly $17,000.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving breach of peace, burglary, domestic violence, DUI, driving under suspension, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, habitual traffic offender, hit and run with property damage, larceny, malicious injury to personal property, marijuana possession, overdose, shoplifting, trespassing, unlawful use of telephone, and use of a vehicle without permission.
KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.