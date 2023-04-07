The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a case involving the unlawful removal of scrap metal from a business near the Camden city limits near York and Henry streets on March 31.
Witnesses reported seeing two men unlawfully loading green scrap metal from the business and placing it into a mini-van. They then contacted a woman connected to the business who, under the assumption that they would try to sell the scrap metal, went to a King Street location and indeed found the two men unloading the scrap metal. She began taking pictures of them, which they noticed, leading them to reportedly leave at a high rate of speed without receiving payment from the scrap yard.
A deputy spoke with the scrap yard owner who identified one of the male suspects. The deputy then went to the business from which the scrap came and located a portion of chain link fence to be broken down, allowing access. They also found more pieces of scrap metal along a path as if the suspects tried to take more than they did. A witness at the business said they were traveling on York Street on their way back from work when they saw the men loading the pieces of metal in their fan. The deputy ran a temporary tag attached to the mini-van. It came back to a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe instead of the Chrysler Town and County van photographed by the woman.
The following day, the same reporting deputy was on patrol in the Cassatt area and spotted the mini-van traveling down Providence Road near Porter Road with a long trailer hitch. Already knowing that the wrong tag was on the van, the deputy conducted a traffic stop during which the driver stated he had borrowed it that morning. When asked about the scrap metal case, the man stated he had heard that he’d heard that the vehicle owner had “done something” the previous day, but didn’t know what. The deputy released the man from the scene without official charges, although there had been an open can of beer in the center console.
A search of the van turned up a green-and-white striped shirt that was consistent with a witness’ description of one of the suspects. They also found a S.C. Department of Corrections inmate card belonging to someone who had just be released from prison on March 31.
The KCSO also reported the following other recent incidents:
Deputies arrested a 38-year-old woman on March 27 on attempt to burn property, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and trespassing charges after responding twice that day to the Parkview Inn in Camden where deputies have jurisdiction because it is not inside the city limits. Deputies initially responded a civil disturbance call where another woman claimed that the subject had walked by her room with a hatchet and threatened her. The 38-year-old acknowledged she had been carrying the hatchet, but claimed she had only done so because the other woman had pointed a firearm at her. Management played back security footage for deputies which showed the victim never stepped out of her room nor pointed a firearm at the subject. Managers then had the subject trespassed from the property. Sometime later, however, according to a separate report, the subject returned to the motel and allegedly sprayed lighter fluid on the victim’s door while she was not there and that when she returned, the subject sprayed lighter fluid on her as well and made threats to kill her. At that point, the two women began to fight in the parking lot during which the subject apparently sustained a cut to her forehead.
No charges were filed following an incident involving a woman who allegedly assaulted a man during a domestic disturbance in the Lugoff area on March 26. By the time deputies responded to the area, the woman had already left the scene, but was pulled over by a deputy at the intersection of Cook Road and Wildwood Lane. Deputies observed that she had a laceration on her left forearm, and asked her to exit her vehicle so she could be assisted. She refused, locking the doors and rolling up the windows. The male victim told deputies she had cut herself and had sent texts — which he shared with deputies — that she wanted to harm herself. Deputies worked for approximately 30 minutes to get her to agree to exit the vehicle in order to be taken to the hospital.
A deputy assisted a Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigator in executing a search warrant of a black 2017 Dodge Charger possibly connected to a murder case in their jurisdiction. The deputy met with the investigator at a Lugoff-area business where the car was being kept, and reported that the investigator retrieved a single projectile and other firearm evidence from inside the Charger and also took photographs of the vehicle.
On March 26, deputies arrested and charged a man living on Lorick Horton Road near Camden with unlawful use of 911 after he called dispatchers three times in three hours claiming that two men were breaking into his truck. Responding deputies noted that the truck was never tampered with, and that the “victim” appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
A woman living on Pineview Street near Camden reported that neighbors informed her that about four to five people were swimming in her in-ground pool on March 28. When she returned to the property, she found that the pool’s water pump was not functioning properly. Neighbors have been asked to call 911 if they seen anyone trespassing again.
A county man may face second-degree domestic violence and larceny charges after allegedly choking his girlfriend and slapping her in the face several times during an argument that turned physical on March 26. After the alleged assault, the man allegedly took his girlfriend’s iPhone and debit cards, and $15 cash belonging to her.
An unknown male subject was caught on security footage on March 26 at the East Camden Car Wash on U.S. 1 North cutting a scrub brush off its hose and placing it in his dark-colored late1990s/early 2000s Ford Explorer and then urinating on the ground in a car wash bay.
Deputies are investigating an incident on Idlewood Lane in the Elgin area on March 31 where one man allegedly pointed and presented a shotgun to a man who was out looking for his missing dog.
Someone stole a 2002 Subaru forester from where it was parked on the side of U.S. 601 South while the owner was riding their bike on the morning of March 31.
Sometime on or before March 26, someone broke into a shed on Baughman Road in the Lugoff area and stole the motor from a racing go-kart.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, driving under suspension, emergency protective custody (adult), emotionally disturbed person, financial transaction card fraud, larceny, malicious injury to property, marijuana possession, missing person, overdose, receiving stolen goods (license plate), scam, trespassing, and violation of a court order of protection.
(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)