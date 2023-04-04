C-I (Camden, S.C.) editor
A missing 14-year-old Lugoff girl who ran away from home Friday night has been located safely. Early Monday afternoon, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) announced that Madelyn King, who left her home in Lugoff’s Saddlebrook subdivision around 9:30 p.m. Friday, had been found and was with deputies.
After Madelyn went missing, the KCSO reported that Madelyn was seen on nearby security cameras by herself with her purple backpack and a skateboard walking north on U.S. 1 around 10 p.m. Friday. A witness also reported seeing Madelyn on U.S. 1 near Lugoff-Elgin High School 11:30 p.m. In addition, around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, some reported seeing her with a dark hoodie and the purple backpack on S.C. 12 (Fort Jackson Road) near U.S. 601.
The KCSO reported that Madelyn is autistic.
“However, her family and friends describe her as ‘high functioning,’ KCSO Chief Deputy Tyrell “Rock” Coleman said in a press release Sunday afternoon. “When she puts her mind to something, she is going to do it. She attends non-special needs classes. She can operate a cellphone and social media pages. She does know how to call 911 for help.”
The KCSO said Madelyn did have her cellphone, but took her father’s work cellphone along with a $140 cash.
“We have been trying to track the cellphone. The phone is being turned on and off, but has been repeatedly pinged within a 3-mile radius of Doby’s Mill Elementary. This is almost 30 square miles of search area. Helicopters and tracking dogs can’t effectively search an area this large. We are working to narrow down the search area,” Coleman said at the time.
According to various Facebook posts, Madelyn was wearing a black hoodie and indicated the skateboard is green. One post stated that the possibility that she had been spotted in the Hunters Crossing subdivision turned out to be wrong, that that there was a “positive sighting” of Madelyn passing Johnson’s Transmission after walking past a Dollar General store. Early Sunday morning, the family posted that Doby’s Mill Elementary School would be used as starting point as that was wearing her father’s phone had been pinged.
Meanwhile, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan had a warning for anyone who might be helping Madelyn.
“Madelyn is a runaway,” Boan said during the search. “If you know the whereabouts of Madelyn, you are obligated to call law enforcement. Anyone found helping or harboring a runaway will be criminally charged.”