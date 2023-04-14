No one was injured, but Lugoff Fire-Rescue (LF-R) firefighters, with assistance from the Kershaw County Fire Service and the Camden Fire Department, spent hours Wednesday afternoon and evening dealing with a major truck fire at the entrance to the eastbound rest area on I-20 near Lugoff.
LF-R Chief Chris Spitzer said the went out around 4 p.m. Wednesday and that he was first on the scene.
“It was a third-party carrier out of Atlanta carrying what appeared to be e-commerce packages like for eBay or Amazon that was heading for New Jersey,” Spitzer said. “The driver said they had just pulled the cab from a shop this morning and thought everything was OK. They said that as they were passing Lugoff, the truck start slowing down and they thought there was something wrong with the brakes or brake line.”
Then, the driver told firefighters, they saw what appeared to be sparks. Although the exact cause was unknown at press time, it appears something happened to cause a fire at the rear of the cab, instead of the trailer from where the driver thought the sparks were coming.
“They opened the cab door and by then, the back of the truck was already on fire,” Spitzer said.
Luckily for Spitzer, his firefighters and the others from the county and city, the driver managed to stop the truck on the exit ramp for the rest area instead of in the rest area itself or, worse according to Spitzer, on the interstate.
“That would have been a nightmare,” he said. “It could’ve backed up I-20 a long way.”
The effort to put out the truck fire was hampered by shifting winds that kept blowing flames back into the trailer — and smoke over the firefighters. It was unclear exactly when, but at one point, the cab’s diesel engine blew.
Later, when crews tried to tow or drag the burnt tractor-trailer, the engine blew a second time with firefighters just feet away. Again, Spitzer said that, luckily, no one was hurt.
County units assisted with ferrying water from a nearby source, having to “suicide return” westbound in the eastbound lanes to the rest area and back to the fire site. City units provided additional manpower, Spitzer said, adding that he was grateful for all the additional help.
“We are limited on hydrants out there, so we needed the extra trucks,” he said.
As for what the intended recipients in New Jersey are going to have to wait on replacements for, Spitzer said there were thousands of packages on the truck.
“I saw food items, I saw lunchboxes. I even saw a box with what looked like bridesmaids’ dresses,” Spitzer said from the scene where crews were still working at 8 p.m. Wednesday.