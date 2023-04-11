During recent months, Doby’s Mill Elementary School (DMES) students have been learning about and closely following the Iditarod dogsled race in Alaska. On March 21, several classes go the opportunity to talk via Zoom with students who live along the Iditarod trail in McGrath, Alaska. The Alaskan students get the chance to take a field trip to the McGrath Checkpoint every year where they get to meet with mushers, vets and, of course, dogs. DMES student learned they have a lot in common with Alaskan students, but were wowed by the drastic differences that also exist, mainly because of their different environments. In these photographs, DMES students interact with their Alaskan counterparts via the Zoom event.