The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
02/27/2023: 56, 57 and 64 Fern Ave., Bethune — Napper, Paul W. to Wilcox, Michael, $160,000 for a total of 41.41 acres.
03/08/2023: 2841 and 2845 Bethune Road, Bethune — West, Gloria D. to Keefer, William A., $53,000 for two lots.
03/10/2023: 520-A King St. West, Bethune — McCaskill, Kenneth D. to Hough, James Coley, $5 for 8.87 acres.
03/14/2023: 35 Hough Road, Bethune — Hardy, Karen Elaine to Kuklinski, Gail Jean, $188,000 for 18 acres.
Camden
03/03/2023: 719 Court St., Camden — Davis, James to Freedom Property Management LLC, $1 for one lot.
03/03/2023: 81 Hound Hollow Road, Camden — Boeing, Marcia C. to Stine, Vickie L., $530,000 for 12.61 acres.
03/06/2023: 43 Burbage St., Camden — Davis, James Woodland and Pascaline Penna to Johannessen, August and Alba, $475,000 for 2.96 acres.
03/06/2023: 130 Court Inn Lane, Camden — Baros, William J. and Teresa S. to Ware, Michael B. $325,000 for one lot.
03/06/2023: 2644-A Kirkland Cemetery Road, Camden — Armstrong, Shirley Harris to Armstrong, Shirley Harris (life estate), $1 for 5 acres.
03/07/2023: 1139 Seegars Mill Road, Camden — Roderigues, Michael Allen to Roderigues, Michael Allen, $5 for 7.22 acres.
03/08/2023: 2212 Haile St., Camden — Davis, Stephen Ryan to Davis, Caitlin B. $5 for .37 acre.
03/09/2023: 61 Brayden Way, Camden — Hall Jr., James Glenn to Bethany Jr., Robert Curtis, $810,000 for 10.86 acres.
03/10/2023: 10 Gazebo Court, Camden — Jordan, Katie to Schoolmeester, William Lawrence, $255,000 for one lot.
03/10/2023: 714 Douglas St., Camden — Sarsfield Endevors LLC to Small, Georgia, $140,000 for one lot.
03/10/2023: 1107 Kennedy St., Camden — the estate of Charles Wayne Acuff Jr. to Peek, Bryan and Patricia, $181,400 for one lot.
03/12/2023: 352 Fox Haven Lane, Camden — O’Neill, Clark C. to Conder, R. Justin, et al, $60,000 for 10 acres.
03/14/2023: 31 Crickle Creek Lane, Camden — Broome, Ralph D. to Mooney, David Hulion, $360,000 for .44 acre.
03/15/2023: 308 Kirkwood Lane, Camden — Hudson Jr., Phillip E. to Davis, Richard Franklin, $711,000 for one lot.
Cassatt
02/23/2023: 1885 Lake Elliott Road, Cassatt — Kirkley Jr., James R. to Kirkley Jr., James R., $2,505 for 7.2 acres.
Elgin
03/03/2023: 794 White Pond Road, Elgin — Moonglow Investments Inc. to SGM Moomglo Inc., $54,643 for 2.55 acres.
03/06/2023: 416 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Ross Jr., William Eugene to Desrochers, Natasha Ross, $0 for 1.04 acres.
03/08/2023: 10 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Hoefer, Valerie B., $282,850 for .21 acre.
03/08/2023: 18 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Tucker, David Andrew, $250,290 for .2 acre.
03/09/2023: 36 Lacebark Lane, Elgin — Perry, Heidi to Hill, Heidi Beth, $5 for .54 acre.
03/10/2023: 1427 Haigs Creek Drive, Elgin — Armstrong, Brad N. and Kirkland P. to Armstrong, Bradford Neal, $5 for one lot.
03/10/2023: 405 Eskie Dixon Road, Elgin — Hancock, Brian D. to Teague, Austin Lee, $206,000 for .75 acre.
03/14/2023: 38 Emery Hill Road, Elgin — Benns, Jill Lauren to Johnson, Abike Yemonja, $460,000 for .5 acre.
Kershaw
03/10/2023: 4652 Bethune Road, Kershaw — Hornsby, Gail W. to Fodge, Justin C., $213,000 for 1.85 acres.
03/13/2023: 3546 Kershaw Hwy., Kershaw — Ellis, Frances W. to Williams, Jimmy R., $17,500 for 102 acres.
03/13/2023: 4037 Travelers Road, Kershaw — Snipes, Robert L. and Jodie B. to Snipes, Jodie B., $5 for 5.29 acres.
03/15/2023: 1030 Jones Road, Kershaw — Stewart, David to Soto, Pineda Lesset, $220,000 for 1.51 acres.
Liberty Hill
02/27/2023: 2494 Singleton Creek Road, Liberty Hill — Gray, James V. to Gray, James V., $5 for one lot.
Lugoff
02/24/2023: 1030 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff — Weed, Landon T. to Weed’s Marine and Outdoor LLC, $5 for 1.17 acres.
03/02/2023: 217 North Village Lane, Lugoff — the estate of Diana Lynn White to Workman, David Allan, $0 for one lot.
03/03/2023: 415 Spring Village Road, Lugoff — Robinson, Everette J. to Conway, James, $205,000 for one lot.
03/09/2023: 12 Trotter Court, Lugoff — Davis, Jeffrey W. to Davis, Jeffrey W., $1 for one lot.
03/09/2023: 317 Camellia Lane, Lugoff — Butterson, Charles F. to Butterson, Charles F. (life estate), $1 for 2.21 acres.
03/10/2023: 65 Falcon Crest Road, Lugoff — Ratcliff, Randy J. to Truesdale Jr., Jeffrey Ross, $230,000 for one lot.
03/10/2023: 1009 Meadow Drive, Lugoff — Meadow Drive LLC to Belger, Ryan A., $110,000 for one lot.
03/10/2023: 1288 and 12288-A Pine Grove Road, Lugoff — Lyndon Holdings of Berkshire LLC to Harvey, Barry E., $54,000 for a total of 4.05 acres.
03/10/2023: 1607 and 1615 Green Branch Cir., Lugoff — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Kirkland Bryson W., $28,743 for a total of 12.55 acres.
03/10/2023: 18 Lander Lane, Lugoff — Nelson, Larry D. and Kelly Ann to Anderson, Julia, $354,000 for .44 acre.
03/10/2023: 1018 Medfield Road, Lugoff — McIntyre, Lavada B. to Akshar, Jason, $195,000 for one lot.
03/13/2023: 1101 Ancrum Ferry Road, Lugoff — Griesbach, Ursula M. to Stewart, Jason Bryan, $92,000 for 10 acres.
03/14/2023: 40 One Under Lane, Lugoff — Hinks Jr., John W. to Woody, Sarah Kristen, $685,000 for 6.81 acres.
Ridgeway
03/13/2023: 1908 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Pearsall, John K. to Pearsall, Kenneth Neely, $250,000 for one lot.