Earlier this year, Bethune Town Council passed a resolution authorizing the designation of a No Parking Zone, Loading and Unloading Only Zone.
When the Chronicle-Independent published the minutes of that meeting, it included the fact that the minutes themselves did not include where this zone is located. Bethune Mayor Susan Trimnal Holley recently provided the C-I with a copy of the resolution.
The resolution designates the No Parking Zone, Loading and Unloading Only Zone as being in an alley way between Elm and Chestnut streets, and any violation is considered a misdemeanor.