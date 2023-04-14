The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
03/20/2023: 2756 McGoughan Mill Pond Road, Bethune — Ham, E.J and Carolyn H. to Ham, E.J., $5 for 347 acres.
03/27/2023: 3005 Youngs Bridge Road, Bethune — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Jett, Vanessa Cabrera, $72,000 for .57 acre.
03/27/2023: 2500 Doc Pate Road, Bethune — Horton, Bruce Chase to Horton, Bruce Chase, $1 for 1.18 acres.
03/28/2023: 1960 Hall Homestead Lane, Bethune — Four Leaf Clover Properties LLC to Triple H Specialties LLC, $125,000 for 50 acres.
03/29/2023: 1937 Bethal Church Road, Bethune — Bynum Jr., Alvis J., et al, to P&B Trails LLC, $290,000 for 127.92 acres.
Camden02/28/2023: 12 Black Oak Lane, Camden — Boone, Ralph D. and Bessie P. to Giorno, Phillip, $5,000 for .98 acre.
03/01/2023: 113 Madison Court, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Sullivan IV, William F., $325,002 for .85 acre.
03/10/2023: 2405 Haile St. Ext., Camden — Wilson, Jody to Smith, Michael Jesse, $140,000 for one lot.
03/12/2023: 619 Chesnut St., 2628 Liberty Hill Road, and 2702 Stewart St., Camden — Skinner, Sarah to Bethel, Shaneisa Renee, $0 for three lots.
03/12/2023: 690 Ellene St., Camden — Skinner, Sarah Louise to Williams, Russell Maurice, $0 for one lot.
03/13/2023: 406 Alice Drive, Camden — Walden Jr., Charles E. to Kings Capital LLC, $175,000 for one lot.
03/15/2023: 189 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Souza, Lisa A., $389,426 for .5 acre.
03/17/2023: 282 Family Lane, Camden — Lyons, Michael J. and Cheryl H. to Jackson Jr., Jerome J., $440,000 for 4.48 acres.
03/20/2023: 538 Russell Road, Camden — Ham, E.J. and Carolyn H. to Ham, E.J., $5 for 4.18 acres.
03/20/2023: 1621 Lakeshore Road, Camden — Ham, E.J. and Carolyn H. to Ham, E.J., $5 for one lot.
03/20/2023: 2356 John G. Richards Road, Camden — Ham, E.J. and Carolyn to Ham, E.J., $5 for 20 acres.
03/20/2023: 1546 Bradley Road, Camden — Brown, Micheal Andrey to Brown, Cielo Alondra, $5 for 4.15 acres.
03/21/2023: 105 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Magliaro, Zachary J., $319,084 for .46 acre.
03/21/2023: 1438 Halley Road, Camden — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Hudson, Eugene, $2,500 for .5 acre.
03/22/2023: 1348 Lucknow Road, Camden — Hickman, Mary to Marshall Jr., Maxie Walter, $0 for 1.26 acres.
03/22/2023: 1348 Lucknow Road, Camden — Marshall Jr., Maxie Walter to Lloyd, Delores Gloria, $5 for 1.26 acres.
03/22/2023: 1719 Brewer Springs Road, Camden — Lloyd Community Baptist to Lloyd Community Baptist Church, $5 for 1.55 acres.
03/22/2023: 1719 Brewer Springs Road, Camden — Lloyd Community Baptist Church to Lloyd Community Baptist Church, $5 for 1.55 acres.
03/22/2023: 660 Truesdale Road, Camden — Bowers, Wanda D. to Blizzard, Bradley, $72,000 for 2.81 acres.
03/22/2023: 1215 Belton Court, Camden — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Tickle Hill Investments LLP, $71,000 for one lot.
03/22/2023: 716 King St., Camden — Missouri, McArthur and Barbara to Neighborhood Housing Group LLC, $30,000 for one lot.
03/23/2023: 1018 Kennedy St., Camden — Dority, David Cleo to Homes & Land Investments LLC, $91,000 for one lot.
03/23/2023: 23 Gardner St. South, Camden — Torres, Thomas to Laster, Connor, $180,000 for one lot.
03/24/2023: 876 St. Pauls Church Cir., Camden — Empire Builders to Hunter, Christine Meetze, $13,500 for .51 acre.
03/24/2023: 138 Colony Drive, Camden — McCarty Jared Forest to Metzger, Patrick, $317,000 for .5 acre.
03/29/2023: 87 Burbage St. and 113 Northgate Drive, Camden — Baker, Robert M. to Baker, Robert S., $1 for a total of 8.49 acres.
03/29/2023: 262 Southern Cedar Lane, Camden — Workman, Joseph and Susan J.D. to R.L. Perry Investments LLC, $55,000 for one lot.
Cassatt03/20/2023: 1221 U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Ham, E.J. and Carolyn to Ham, E.J., $5 for 5.44
03/21/2023: 1134 Young Road, Cassatt — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Gunter, Keith, $7,000 for 7.7 acres.
03/23/2023: 40 Crownvista Court, Cassatt — Higdon, Wendy to Snipes, Linda, $1 for 5.41 acres.
03/27/2023: 1107 U.S. 1 North, Cassatt — Bell, Kathleen Hoefs to Reid, Linda, $115,000 for one lot.
03/28/2023: 1144-A Rogers Road, Cassatt — Cork-Watts, Elizabeth Jean to Lantz, Robert C., $10,000 for 1.73 acres.
Elgin03/03/2023: 133 Sorrel Tree Lane, Elgin — Robb, Elisa to Edmonds, Elisa, $10 for .36 acre.
03/08/2023: 32 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Acosta, Julie M., $546,730 for .37 acre.
03/14/2023: 1554 Pine Valley Drive, Elgin — Burnman, Mary Allison W. to Roberts, Edward Earl, $5 for .92 acre.
03/15/2023: 87 Texas Black Way, Elgin — Rosado, Ismael to Opendoor Property Trust I, $272,200 for .18 acre.
03/16/2023: 25 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Minniear, Cole, $261,810 for .21 acre.
03/16/2023: 34 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Shuler, Deonca D., $272,585 for .23 acre.
03/21/2023: 2372 Miles Road, Elgin — Herbert, Saundra Y.F. to Icenhour Jr., Russell, $105,000 for 5 acres.
03/21/2023: 1049 and 1051 Gary Goff Road, Elgin — Goff, Gary A. and Mary M. to Register, Alexander C., $150,000 for a total of 4.06 acres.
03/21/2023: 50 Deer Run, Elgin — Porter III, Lester Ray to Rivers III, William Alexander, $33,000 for 2.29 acres.
03/21/2023: 1939 Pinewood Lane, Elgin — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Distel, Timothy, $5,000 for 4 acres.
03/21/2023: 1495-A Dixon Road, Elgin — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Hudson, Eugene, $1,050 for .37 acre.
03/24/2023: 212 Garlits Drive, Elgin — Johnson, Carrie Christina to Fox, Betty R., $1 for 2.84 acres.
03/28/2023: 1378 Cherokee Blvd., Elgin — Shoars Jr., Peter D. to Shoars, Peter D., $5 for 1.19 acres.
Kershaw03/21/2023: 4203 John Gardner Road, Kershaw — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Distel, Timothy, $2,000 for 1.01 acres.
03/22/2023: 4330 John Gardner Road, Kershaw — Hammonds, Jodi L. to Knight, Stacey Lynn, $5 for 3.18 acres.
Liberty Hill01/16/2023: 2342 White Heron Road, Liberty Hill — Smith, Scott A. to Smith, Scott Alan, $0 for one lot.
03/27/2023: 2391 Richards Drive, Liberty Hill — Hipps, Erica R. to Killough, Danny C., $65,000 for .75 acre.
Lugoff03/08/2023: 570 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff — Burris, Brenda H. to Burris, John T., $0 for one lot.
03/14/2023: 6 Bowhunter Court, Lugoff — Alloway, Rachel B. to Salmon, Jennifer, $385,000 for .36 acre.
03/16/2023: 69 Preakness Stakes Drive, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Patel, Mihirkumar J., $296,060 for .25 acre.
03/21/2023: 117 Lakewood Drive, Lugoff — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Conder, R. Justin, $25,000 for .49 acre.
03/21/2023: 851 Longtown Road, Lugoff — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Geiger, Derrick, $13,000 for 2 acres.
03/21/2023: 1660 Baughman Road, Lugoff — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to Jolly, Janet B., $6,000 for 2 acres.
03/22/2023: 2033 Springvale Road, Lugoff — Sanders, Shirley W. to Jordan, Andrew Brodie, $5 for 3.16 acres.
03/22/2023: 1684 Whiting Way, Lugoff — Sanders, Shirley Wanda to Horton, William Ryan, $5 for 2.75 acres.
03/23/2023: 701-A Green Pastures Road, Lugoff — Adams, Rita to Hinson, Melissa Kaye, et al, $0 for 3.07 acres.
03/23/2023: 171 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Taylor Jr., Charles W., $245,030 for .23 acre.
03/23/2023: 64 and 68 Bradley St., Lugoff — Branham, Katrina Deanna (life estate) to Branham, Katrina D. $5 for two lots.
03/24/2023: 1621 Koon Road, Lugoff — Bacon, Stacey C. to Bacon, Stacey Coleman, $5 for one lot.
03/27/2023: 1584 Whiting Way, Lugoff — Granger Jr., Tommy to Granger Jr., Tommy, $5 for 1.03 acres.
03/27/2023: 215 Winter Way, Lugoff — Blakely Jr., Bobby F. to Blakely, Nancy Reynolds, $5 for .75 acre.
03/28/2023: 1088 Quail Lane, Lugoff — McCaskill, Patricia B. to McCaskill, William Austin, $5 for one lot.
03/28/2023: 15 Derby Lane, Lugoff — Dunlap, Linda J. to Singleton, Michael Colin, $210,000 for one lot.
Rembert03/22/2023: 28 Fernie Lane, Rembert — Barks, Susan H. to Keltner, Bradley T., $165,000 for 11.15 acres.
03/24/2023: 386 Baynard Boykin Road, Rembert — The estate of Matilda S. Boykin to Boykin, William Baynard, $0 for 42.4 acres.
03/24/2023: 12, 305 and 386 Baynard Boykin Road; and 1399 and 1475-A Boykin Road, Rembert — Boykin, William Baynard to Boykin, Leroy Sweet (trustee), $5 for a total of 400.98 acres.
Ridgeway03/10/2023: 22 Doe Trail, Ridgeway — McKay, Roger D. to McKay Jr., Roger D.. $5 for one lot.
03/17/2023: 1418 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Miles, David T. to Tenney, Charles E., $1 million for 4.04 acres.
03/21/2023: 1367 Saddle Club Road, Ridgeway — Jackson, Eddie Lee to Harvey, Barry, $15,000 for 6.6 acres.
03/23/2023: 1369, 1381 and 1393 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Miles, Todd L. to Slemp, Andrew Thomas, $76,000 for a total of 15.3 acres.
03/23/2023: 495 Shivers Green Road, Ridgeway — Murphy, Travis to Miller, Ian, $60,000 for 4.71 acres.