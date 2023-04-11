The University of Wyoming recently named Damien Blayne Wagner, of Elgin, to its 2022 fall Dean’s List and Dean’s Freshman honor rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
More than 9,800 University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
The local students named to the Dean’s List are Caroline Betancourt of Elgin; and Douglas Johnson, Dale Walker, and Jessica Wong, all of Camden.
Local scholar Aidan King of Ridgeway is among more than 5,920 Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the latest dean’s list for their academic achievements for the fall 2022 semester
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.
King is currently majoring in Horse Science at the Murfreesboro university.
More than 1,100 students earned a spot on the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University (CCU). Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.
Local students named to the President’s List include:
Camille Bowers of Lugoff
Sydney Branham of Camden
Emily Clark of Elgin
Jenna Earl of Jefferson
Robert Heller of Elgin
Alisha Horn of Kershaw
Curtashia Ladson of Lugoff
Ryan Lewis of Elgin
Michael Love of Kershaw
Annsley Vick of Heath Springs
Corin Wiggins of Camden
Emma Williamson of Bethune
CCU also had more than 2,700 undergraduate students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.
Local Dean’s List students include:
Benjamin Bell of Camden
Lisa Bowers of Lugoff
Corlyn Buring of Lugoff
Dawson Derington of Lugoff
Dorian Ferguson of Camden
Tori Fletcher of Kershaw
Lucas Horton of Camden
Princess James of Elgin
Amy Kahler of Camden
Carter Mathis of Heath Springs
Hyman Mathis of Rembert
Amaryah White of Elgin
Sophie Yip of Elgin