The University of Wyoming recently named Damien Blayne Wagner, of Elgin, to its 2022 fall Dean’s List and Dean’s Freshman honor rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

More than 9,800 University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

The local students named to the Dean’s List are Caroline Betancourt of Elgin; and Douglas Johnson, Dale Walker, and Jessica Wong, all of Camden.

Local scholar Aidan King of Ridgeway is among more than 5,920 Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the latest dean’s list for their academic achievements for the fall 2022 semester

To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

King is currently majoring in Horse Science at the Murfreesboro university.

More than 1,100 students earned a spot on the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University (CCU). Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.

Local students named to the President’s List include:

Camille Bowers of Lugoff

Sydney Branham of Camden

Emily Clark of Elgin

Jenna Earl of Jefferson

Robert Heller of Elgin

Alisha Horn of Kershaw

Curtashia Ladson of Lugoff

Ryan Lewis of Elgin

Michael Love of Kershaw

Annsley Vick of Heath Springs

Corin Wiggins of Camden

Emma Williamson of Bethune

CCU also had more than 2,700 undergraduate students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.

Local Dean’s List students include:

Benjamin Bell of Camden

Lisa Bowers of Lugoff

Corlyn Buring of Lugoff

Dawson Derington of Lugoff

Dorian Ferguson of Camden

Tori Fletcher of Kershaw

Lucas Horton of Camden

Princess James of Elgin

Amy Kahler of Camden

Carter Mathis of Heath Springs

Hyman Mathis of Rembert

Amaryah White of Elgin

Sophie Yip of Elgin

