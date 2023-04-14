The Kershaw Conservation District (KCD), in partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), is celebrating the 68th Annual Stewardship Week from April 30 to May 7. This year’s Stewardship Week theme is “One Water.”
The KCD, led by Chairman Jeff Clark, is a member of the NACD, which oversees the annual Stewardship Week program, one of the largest national annual programs promoting conservation.
“Our ability to produce and access quality food and water depends on the health of our nation’s soils,” NACD President Michael Crowder said in a recent press release. “This year’s Stewardship Week represents the continued awareness and recognition of the importance of effective conservation practices to maintain access to our natural resources for future generations.”
The KCD was formed in an effort to assist the people of Kershaw County with implementing conservation programs and promoting efforts that protect and improve natural resources. During Stewardship Week, the KCD will distribute educational information on our watersheds to schools and communities.
“The KCD is a vital resource to those interested in expanding awareness surrounding types of soil native to the local area and provide critical information related to soil care, maintenance, best health practices, and erosion protection,” Clark said.
For more information on Stewardship Week and conservation, contact Donna Douglas at (803) 572-3415.
This year’s Stewardship Week resources celebrating “One Water” are available for free download on the NACD Stewardship Week website.