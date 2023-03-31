During council member briefings near the end of Tuesday night’s Kershaw County Council meeting, District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell apologized for using earbuds during council’s previous meeting on March 14.
During that previous meeting’s public comment section, it became evident that Brazell was not focused on what at least one citizen was saying. While Matthew Hutchinson was speaking, he and members of the audience noticed not only that Brazell was wearing earbuds, but that it seemed that his attention was focused elsewhere and then could faintly hear music coming from his direction.
First Hutchinson and then Council Chairwoman Katie Guinn tried to get Brazell’s attention before having District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. tap him on the arm to get him to respond.
Hutchinson addressed the situation during public comment at the beginning of this week’s meeting, claiming that Brazell had slandered him in the media following the incident and demanded his resignation.
“The First Amendment to the Constitution gives people the right to say whatever they want as long as it doesn’t infringe upon another person’s rights,” Hutchinson said, adding that the First Amendment, also provides citizens the freedom to protest. “But when it comes to elected officials, there are certain expectation and limitations of these rights. I have been publicly slandered by a member of this council. Rumors and lies have been spread to the public in an attempt to excuse the behavior of the District 1 councilman.”
Hutchinson said that while he was on vacation recently, he began receiving texts and phone calls from both council members and citizens asking if he had called Brazell’s daughter a derogatory word. Hutchinson said it was completely untrue and that, perhaps, Brazell had a reading comprehension problem, referring to a “third party” making a post in which the other person used a derogatory phrase referring to being a political sell-out.
While Hutchinson was not explicit in making this claim, he may have been talking about a Facebook post made by fellow public comment speaker Jeff Mattox on Nov. 11, 2022. Three days earlier, on Nov. 8, 2022, Brazell’s young daughter came up to the podium to speak in support of a proposal to transform Woodward Park into a sports complex. Brazell later said the decision to speak up and her comments were totally her own idea.
Mattox posted a YouTube video on Nov. 10, 2022, which he shared to Facebook the next day. The video showed Brazell’s daughter speaking. In the text of the post, Mattox wrote, “Using your own children to pull heart strings is deplorable. Was she coached? From incubator babies to Greta [Thunberg] and climate change[,] political [sell-outs] will use innocent young for political gains.” If this is to what Hutchinson was referring, it would appear the term was meant to be derogatory of Brazell himself, not his daughter.
Hutchinson finished his comments Tuesday by saying he was not seeking an apology.
“I want justice. I want this council to condemn his action and ask him to resign immediately,” Hutchinson said. “Anything less than resignation would be another slap in the face of this community.”
Eric Leagones came up to speak after Hutchinson, saying that he knows some members of council, including Brazell, personally and that their daughters have been invited to each other’s homes.
“I know the hearts of some of these people,” Leagones said. “The First Amendment does protect our right to free speech; however, I think as citizens, we need to learn to be respectful of the fact that the children of these councilmen and their friends will read and see what’s said about them or not about them. They might not see it today, they might not see it tomorrow, but they will see it. Getting your point across is not as important as protecting the hearts of these children and their parents.”
Leagones’ comments were met with a round of applause.
Immediately, after Leagones, Mattox came up and started talking about the sports complex proposal, saying that his own research shows costs of between $40,000 and $100,000 to maintain each field depending on tournament use. He said he was concerned that such a “crown jewel” could run into maintenance costs that would almost double the county’s budget.’
Mattox then suddenly changed gears, telling a story about how he had talked to an old farmer about what happened at the March 14.
“He asked me, ‘Do you know how to sell a deaf man a chicken?’ I told him, ‘No, sir, I don’t.’ He said,” and Mattox, shouting into the microphone, gave the farmer’s answer, “You want to buy a chicken?!”
Later, during council briefings near the end of the meeting, Brazell answered his critics.
“I feel like we’ve been dragged through the mud, called every name in the book and we’re here trying to bring better things to Kershaw County,” he said. “I’m going to do better. I made a mistake at the last meeting and I released a statement to (the media). I’ll own that statement, and I’ll stand by that statement. I apologize to the citizens of Kershaw County for not representing them properly and I’m going to do better. I’ll be more professional. That was a mistake; I’m human. I’ll own that mistake, but moving forward, you’re going to see the best representative that you can have in Kershaw County. There is no part of me that does not take this job seriously. And, it’s unfortunate that I let someone bring me down a notch and do something that I shouldn’t have. It happened. It won’t happen again. If anybody needs me, my phone number is (803) 309-0680. I’m going to bring a solution to a situation.
“I’m not going to bash anyone on social media; I’m above that. And if you bash me and you need me, I will help you no matter what. I want that to be on the record for everyone in this room. Everyone. I’m here for you, and I appreciate your trust. I appreciate what you do when you trusted me with your vote. There will be no resignation; I will run again.”
Brazell’s spoken comments were very similar to the statement he provided the media:
“From time to time, humans make mistakes. I’m one of those humans. Without forgiveness and grace from our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we would never be able to embrace moments like this. My intention with my ear bud use was to assist in hearing in a crowded room. The older I get, the harder it is to hear. Unfortunately, I later chose to use them to tune out a couple [of] individuals that consistently bring negativity to our community. I have seen negative statements about our sheriff’s child posted online, as well as [about] my own children. You know, it’s OK to poke fun at a public official, but I find it disgusting to make derogatory comments about children. Ultimately, I made a mistake and I own that mistake. Ignoring an individual is not an answer. I apologize to the people of Kershaw County that I represent for doing a poor job that Tuesday night. I will do better and this county deserves the best of me.”
Earlier during the briefings, District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson spoke briefly on the matter.
“Respect and love, we need to start using the word ‘love’ a lot more all around,” Tomlinson said. “That is something that is overlooked among both men and women, and I feel we would be a better county if we used it more.”
District 6 Councilman Danny Catoe said that while driving to Tuesday’s council meeting he saw several scenes of kids with parents at school ball fields, a man cutting grass, a woman walking her dog, and a couple pushing their newborn in a stroller.
“And I thought about what council has been through in six meetings — two meetings a month — this new council has had six meetings and my point to that is we have taken a lot of abuse, and that’s OK,” Catoe said, “but this county has a lot to offer. We have a lot of growth that can happen in this county so we can offer more to those families, to the kids coming, the kids that are going to be the future of this county.
“It’s time for positivity. Not that we can’t disagree, not that somebody can’t say, ‘Hey, can you look at this?’ or ‘Can you do this different?’ But maybe a little positive influence would help. But I say that to say this: This county’s a great county. There’s nobody on this council that wants to do anything that’s going to jeopardize this county. I can say that everyone one of my colleagues representing their districts and when we’re in meetings, they’ll probably tell you I represent mine and I am a big advocate for District 6; they get tired of hearing it, I’m sure, but they do the same for theirs. And we all put our heads together for the betterment of not our districts, but all of Kershaw County, and that’s what we’re trying to.”
Catoe then thanked his colleagues for what they have already done to assist him as one of council’s newest members.
Tucker said Pastor Javin Proctor of Bethel Worship Center had set the tone for the evening with the meeting’s opening prayer.
“We needed it. It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Tucker said and went on to say of Brazell, “I appreciate your apology, I appreciate your humbleness and I appreciate you sitting up here as a man, listening and not getting angry, just being who you were raised to be because you do come from a good family. I’ve never heard anything bad about your family or about you. I’ve had the opportunity to serve on some things with your brother, Jody, and that’s how I got to know the Brazell family. You just continue working hard and staying humble and staying prayed up.
“I have been ridiculed from this seat and out of this seat, and I’m going to tell all of you who are filming and listening: Family is off limits. They don’t run for this seat. You can say what you want to say about me, and you have, but what you can’t do is talk about people’s family. You guys that click on ‘Like’ and repost, you’re just as guilty. You’re just as guilty because you’re egging it on. Don’t do that. Have some love and compassion in your heart. I have never in my life been a guy that stirred up controversy. And I’m going to ask each and everyone of you that’s listening to us here today, this is my grandmother’s prayer and her wish upon all her children and grandchildren … before you say something out of your mouth, ask yourself two questions: What good will it bring? And, what harm will it cost? Because if it brings no good, don’t say it, don’t do it.
You don’t have to like any of us up here, but we are elected to govern. Now, whether that coincides with what you believe in and what we believe in, that’s why we have elections every four years. That’s when you have your say-so to input different people up here. We’re not a dart board. Now, I’ll take anything you throw at me, don’t have a problem with it, but also remember this is a young council. I heard in one of the meetings, in public comment, that the newness has worn off, and six weeks in, it pretty much has, but we’ve got to govern, council; we’ve got to step up to the plate and do the people’s business. But I also want you to be reminded when you’re on your 30, 60, 90 days, 120 days, whatever it may be on your job, and you make a misstep, or you do something that’s not popular, they don’t just walk you out the gate, do they? They coach you up, they encourage you up. We need that from our citizens, too. We don’t need you to keep poking the bear and keeping things wound up. I’m asking you as humbly, nicely and as lovingly as I possibly can, stop. Please stop. This room was full of children tonight, and that’s our future, and we have to set good examples, and I don’t know when we got away from the days when we sat down as men and women and talked to each other and talked about our differences, and walked away as men as women — I don’t know where that’s gone, but wherever it’s gone, let’s try to find it. That’s how we should handle things.”
Tucker then reminded those still present that you when post something on social media, it’s there “forever.”
“I don’t want any of our children reading something that we’re not proud of. Are we going to make mistakes up here, are we going to do things that you may not agree with? Yes. Does that make us bad people, crooks, and back-room dealers? No. I’m asking for your patience and your support and encouragement,” Tucker concluded.
During his comments and in regards to Tucker’s points, District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake acknowledged news of his special election win for the seat to which he was appointed earlier in the year, saying he looked forward to working with council as things move forward.
“I think we’re going to disagree as much as we agree, but I do agree that we can do it respectfully.”