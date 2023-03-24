Bethune Town Council provided minutes of its January and February minutes to the Chronicle-Independent recently.
Jan. 12
Newly elected District 6 Kershaw County Councilman Danny Catoe spoke during the public forum about his new role and expressed an eagerness to work with the town and community.
Mayor Susan Trimnal Holley presented an ordinance regulating different types of container, tractor-trailers, items often referred to as PODS, and similar items. During the discussion, council members relayed numerous complaints about trailers, containers and trucks concentrated in the town’s business district. They said they were also concerned about such things spreading to other parts of the town.
Town Attorney Stephen Smoak said there are no current provisions for these types of storage items and is left to code enforcement. Therefore, Smoak advised there was no need for an additional ordinance. Robin Fowler, from Safebuilt, agreed these types of storage items are not allowed in any zoning district inside the town limits.
Councilman Kenneth McCaskill expressed concern about how the proposed ordinance would affect existing containers. Council members agreed the containers are not attractive and that the town needs to enforce its code. Answering a question from McCaskill, Smoak said the proposed ordinance does provide a path for limited, permitted usage of a container if it converted to a permanent storage building.
Following the discussion, Holley proposed that council not vote on the ordinance and simply move forward with regulations already in the town code. Council agreed, and that the town has contracted Safebuilt to administer the town’s code and an agreement with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office authorizes deputies to enforce any laws and ordinances within the town limits. Smoak further added that under Bethune’s form of government, the mayor can direct enforcement of the code without having to go to the rest of council.
Next, council unanimously voted to accept first reading of an ordinance amending the town code to adopt a portion of state code that fixes fines and penalties for violating municipal ordinances and regulations to not exceed $500 or 30 days in prison (or both). Currently, the town has a maximum fine of only $200.
Council also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the designation of a No Parking and Loading and Unloading Zone. (The minutes did not state where the zone or zones would be.)
Feb. 9
This meeting began with a public hearing concerning second/final reading of the fines and penalties ordinance passed on first reading on Jan. 12. Several people living outside the town limits signed up to speak, but due to an ordinance passed in September 2021, they were not allowed to speak.
The first resident to speak was Stephen Graham, who asked if the proposed ordinance would affect businesses. Holley explained that the ordinance is needed to bring the town into compliance with state law. Smoak agreed with Holley’s assessment, adding that the law cannot attest to hypothetical situations and that the proposed ordinance is in line with state law affecting any violation in municipal court, including criminal violations.
The only other resident to come up to speak was Hannah Greenwalt. She began reading a statement from an electronic device that turned out to be from someone living outside the town limits. When asked if she had anything to say on the matter itself, Greenwalt said she did not, and the hearing was closed.
Council unanimously passed second/final reading of the ordinance later in the meeting.
During the meeting’s public forum, council heard from the Rev. Al Burnell of Fishers of Men about its desires to work with the town’s youth. Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Kinard also spoke.
Kershaw County Council Chairwoman Katie Guinn spoke as well, discussing a number of items. Yogi Maharaj asked Guinn if you must be a resident of the county in order to speak during county council’s public comment section. Guinn said that is a case, but that anyone can request to make a public presentation.
Council unanimously approved a proclamation naming the month of February as Black History Month.
Council also unanimously passed a resolution promoting active living to improve community health and resiliency.
Additionally, council unanimously passed first reading of an ordinance adopting the Business Licensing Standardization Act of 2020.
Feb. 16, special called meeting
Council convened a special called meeting for the sole purpose of taking up second reading of the aforementioned business licensing ordinance. Council unanimously passed the ordinance.
Feb. 21, work session
This work session focused on the process of annexation, during which council members stated that several citizens had asked to be annexed into the town limits.
Charlie Barrineau of the Municipal Association of South Carolina led the discussion about the methods of annexation, how to assign zoning, citizen benefits of annexation, and the proper authorities to notify upon annexation.
The town of Bethune does not collect municipal property taxes and, therefore, annexation would not affect the taxation of real property. Potential benefits for those seeking annexation were listed as having a lower in-town water rate, the ability to speak at council meetings, potentially hold elected office (town council), as well as serving on town committees and boards.
Barrineau provided council with a copy of the “100% Petition Form” for the property stakeholders.
Fowler also attended the meeting and discussed how annexation would affect property use and value.