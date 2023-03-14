At the end of its meeting tonight, Camden City Council will consider a package of incentives for former state senator Vincent Sheheen, doing business as CenterSquare LLC, to complete an overhaul of First Palmetto Bank’s former headquarters on the northwest corner of Broad and DeKalb streets.
Including the purchase of the building in 2021, work already performed and work to be completed, CenterSquare is investing at least $1.6 million. The “building” is actually two adjacent addresses, 1105 and 1107 Broad St. Combined, the intention is to renovate the first floor into a restaurant and the second floor into three apartments. At one time, Sheheen had said office space might be created on the second floor, but that does not appear to be the case now.
City staff is recommending the following incentives to council:
an extension of the city’s existing main water line to within the state right of way of the property, including three 5/8-inch water meters for the apartments, one 1-1/2-inch meter for the restaurant, and a 4-inch fire service line, with CenterSquare being responsible to tie in to the provided meters;
- p
- rovide one manhole for the apartment and restaurant sewer lines, with CenterSquare responsible for tying in to the manhole;
- relocate and improve electrical service to the property, to include three 3-inch pipes and wire to the meter center;
- repair asphalt surfaces as necessary in connection with the extension of utility service;
- reimburse CenterSquare for 50% of the city’s applicable capacity fees; and
- reimburse CenterSquare for 25% of all the city’s applicable bu
- ilding permit fees.
The city estimates that, based on the construction costs, 25% of the building permit fees would be approximately $1,800, and that half the capacity fees would be approximately $3,450.
CenterSquare’s June 2022 incentive proposal application, signed by Sheheen, indicates the intent to “completely renovate both structures taking them back, as much as possible, to their original design while making them a vibrant part of Camden’s downtown core.” It states that it hopes the restaurant — for which no vendor has been named — will attract patrons not only from Camden and the Midlands region of the state, but the Pee Dee region as well.
The three apartments, the application states, will be created out of the upstairs of the 1105 portion of the building. It also states that between 50 and 70 jobs will be created, mostly due to the proposed restaurant.
In other business, council will consider second reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of 312, 412 and 505 King St., 607 Market St., and 307 and 409 York St. to various purchasers; and consider second reading of an ordinance approving a rezoning request for property at 107-A York St, behind the old Miller Lumber Company.
Today’s meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open to the public.