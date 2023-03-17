During a meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes Tuesday evening, Camden City Council heard from three more city retirees concerned about possibly losing health insurance benefits they said were promised them long ago. The retirees said they will continue to attend council meetings and speak during public comment to remind council they don’t believe they should lose those benefits.
Alice Williams, Roger Roscoe and Jerry Price, who also spoke at the council’s Feb. 28 meeting, all said they are worried about possible retiree benefit cuts that are up for consideration as the city works on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget and looks for ways to save money.
“I began working for the city of Camden in 1973, and I worked here tirelessly for 47 years,” Williams told council. “When I started working here, the pay was not great but we were promised that, upon retirement, retirees and their spouses’ health insurance would be paid by the city for the rest of their lives. I understand the prices of everything are increasing and will continue to increase but why not find some other way to increase the budget than cutting retirees’ health benefits? I understand changes need to be made but my hope is that retiree benefits remain safe. My final question to council is, ‘Would you want this to happen to you?’ ”
Roscoe, who retired as a lieutenant with the Camden Fire Department, said his father, Bill, retired as a lieutenant with the police department.
“We retired with the same benefits,” Roscoe said. “My father told me he knew that benefit would protect my mother, who is 83, for the rest of her life. So he passed knowing that this city would take care of his wife, just like, I assume most of y’all would agree, he took care of this city.”
Roscoe said that if the city stops funding the retiree health benefits, it would have a “three-fold” effect on his family.
“My mother, my wife — who is disabled — and me,” Roscoe said. “If you defund this, it will cause economic hardship on some of these retirees or their spouses. I have no idea what their situations are, but they were all promised the same thing — when they retired from here, the city would look out for them and pay their medical insurance for their lifetime. All these retirees kept their part of the bargain. Now we’re asking the city to keep their part of the bargain.”
“(They) served this city with everything they had, did everything they could do, with that promise that our insurance would be paid for,” Price, also a retired firefighter, said of the retirees seated behind him in the audience. “And now what’s gonna happen? These are the people that you’re going to see every day, you grew up with them and you’re gonna see them in the grocery store every week, at church every Sunday and even at the golf course. My only hope is, that when this is all over and done with, when you see these people, you can look them in the eye and say what we did was because you had to do it.”
Price used recently retired city building official John Burns as an example of devotion to the city.
“John did more for this city than anybody I know of. He got paid probably a tenth of what he could have made on the outside but he dedicated himself and his family to this job. He stood right up here three months ago and every one of y’all congratulated him on his retirement, patted him on the back, telling him what a great job he did. Three months later, he gets a notice that says, ‘By the way, those benefits we promised you, you’re not gonna get them,’ ” Price said.
Also Tuesday, council approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing certain economic development incentives for former state senator Vincent Sheheen, doing business as CenterSquare LLC, to complete an overhaul of First Palmetto Bank’s former headquarters on the northwest corner of Broad and DeKalb streets. The building includes 1105 and 1107 Broad St., with CenterSquare investing at least $1.6 million for the overhaul. The intention is to renovate the first floor into a restaurant and the second floor into three apartments.
In other business:
Council passed second and final reading of two ordinances. One authorizes the sale of 312, 412 and 505 King St., 607 Market St., and 307 and 409 York St. to various purchasers; the other approves a rezoning request for property at 107-A York St, behind the old Miller Lumber Company.