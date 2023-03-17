The KCSO reported the following recent incidents:
KCSO deputies are seeking the whereabouts of two men who allegedly, according to an incident report, intentionally struck an employee with their red pickup truck at the Reclamation Road, Lugoff recycling center on March 7. The employee told deputies that the men had been dumping clothes into the wrong dumpster and that the men started arguing with him when he advised them to stop. The men then allegedly jumped into the truck and pulled off. A witness stated that the driver turned the truck toward the employee before exiting the center, despite there being room to the other side to avoid the victim. Deputies reported the employee was bleeding from one elbow and stated that the truck ran over his foot, but also reported that he declined to have EMS respond.
A deputy responded to Yorkshire Drive in the Lugoff area for a possible overdose to find EMS personnel on the scene and, having administered NARCAN, that the male victim was sitting up and talking. While the deputy waited for EMS to finish, another man stated that two men had allegedly picked up the victim for work that morning in a white four-door sedan and returned in that same vehicle, pulled the man out of the trunk or back seat and placed him at the bottom of the steps to the residence. They then allegedly rang the doorbell, said the man just “fell out” and then quickly left. The victim refused to speak about the incident or provide the names of the men who brought him home.
The KCSO is seeking the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender who should have re-registered on March 7 and failed to do so. The man — whose name was redacted from a KCSO report — was convicted in January 2008 in North Carolina of “indecent liberty” with a minor, placing him on the sex offender registry for life. A home in which he was supposed to be living burned to the ground in September 2022.
Someone broke into a home on Clearwater Lake Road near Camden on March 8 by cutting the knob off a laundry room door. They also broke into a shed. Among the items reported stolen by the victim were a 50-inch TV, drill, tool box with miscellaneous tools, some power tools, a shop light, some collector coins, $95 cash — and the cremated remains of her husband.
A company operating on Business Parkway in Lugoff reported that someone hacked into a Hickory, N.C., business’ computer system and created a fraudulent order by the Lugoff company for approximately $117,000 worth of materials from the North Carolina company, which were then delivered. Local FBI agents have also been advised of the situation.
A man wearing what appeared to be fishing gear came out of a wooded area with a dog near an Andrew Circle, Lugoff residence and claimed he was being chased by a man with a gun. The man then left the scene. A deputy responded to the residence and checked the area, but did not find anything.
Someone stole a red 2008 Toyota Prius from in front of an ABC store in Lugoff on the afternoon of March 6 by using a tow truck. The car’s owner told deputies he owns the car outright and there was no reason for it to be towed.
Someone stole a red 2007 Suzuki motorcycle from where it was parked on Wheeler Road near Camden on March 10.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of peace, burglary, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, forgery, larceny, malicious injury to property, scam, shoplifting, stalking, suicide attempts/threats, trespassing, and unlawful use of telephone.