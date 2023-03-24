On March 14, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Special Response Team (SRT) assisted U.S. Marshals and agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in taking a man into custody who had barricaded himself in a Liberty Hill residence.
According to a KCSO report, Marshals and ATF agents were looking for the suspect — who was not identified in the report — for weapons trafficking charges. He had allegedly made threats that he would have a shootout with law enforcement, mentioning “suicide by cop.”
The SRT was placed on standby, but was contacted a short time later to come to the scene because the man was inside and refusing to come out. The team moved into active status and began responding. AS they did so, a negotiation team was also asked to respond.
Upon arrival, they were shown a sketched map of the residence, showing where perimeter units were already in place and key terrain features that could pose problems for either making entry or deploying munitions. This included that all windows were boarded up from the outside, the front door had a large drop-off/depression in front of the house that could place the suspect at an elevated firing position compared to law enforcement, and while the suspect had already opened one of the exterior windows and looked at the agents, he then shut the window.
SRT members were told by Marshals that if entry were required, the SRT would take the lead as they were better equipped to deal with the situation.
A short time later, law enforcement learned that the suspect’s mother was in contact with her son and that she had told Marshals that he was planning on surrendering. Shortly thereafter, he emerged from the back door and surrendered. ATF agents took custody of him. The KCSO reported that a loaded SKS semi-automatic rifle, a pistol and a Kevlar vest were recovered from the residence, which was referred to as a “cabin.”
A total of 11 SRT members participated in the incident.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
A deputy arrested a 45-year-old Lugoff man on March 17 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine following a traffic stop for speeding. According to a KCSO report, the deputy noticed a black Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by the suspect for whom the KCSO has received tips of him selling narcotics out of his home. The deputy had also seen the motorcycle at another known drug house. They spotted the motorcycle while patrolling on Cook Road and by the time they turned around to investigate, the motorcycle was gone. They went to a stop sign at the end of Cook Road at Wildwood Lane and — not seeing it to the left — took a right toward Watts Hill Road. While approaching Watts Hill Road, the deputy spotted the motorcycle turning left and could hear it accelerate “very hard” as if trying to evade them. After turning onto Watts Hill Road themselves, the deputy’s in-car radar recorded a speed of 55 mph in a 45 mph zone. The bike then slowed down as it appeared to be turning into a driveway, and the deputy was able to conduct a traffic stop at the beginning of which, they could see that the license plate was fake. After telling the deputy that he did not have a registration nor proof of insurance, the man claimed that the license tag was on the bike when he purchased it. During the remainder of the traffic stop, the man gave consent to be searched, during which only two torchlighters were found. However, the man declined for the motorcycle to be searched. The deputy had a K9 with him, and the K9 alerted several times to the motorcycle. A search of it turned up a metal Band-Aid container on a side compartment that contained a meth pipe and a clear baggie containing meth, which was later weighed at 5 grams. The deputy then had the man transported to the county jail and seized the motorcycle. A judge released him two days later on a $15,000 surety bond.
Deputies detained two juveniles, one male, one female, on March 12 after being advised of a Flock hit of a white 2020 Honda Accord with Florida tags coming into Camden over the U.S. 1 Wateree River bridge. The Flock hit on the vehicle was due to it being reported as being occupied by the juveniles who had been reported missing out of Florida. A deputy spotted the Honda on Springdale Drive traveling toward U.S. 521 North at Liberty Hill Road (S.C. 97) and initiated a traffic stop. However, the juvenile male driver accelerated and began to flee at a high rate of speed, going around traffic and disregarding the traffic light that had turned red at U.S. 521. The juvenile then turned left and ended up striking the driver’s side of a Nissan Altima that had the right of way. The vehicles came to a stop in a ditch and, seeing the juvenile male’s door open, the reporting deputy drew their service weapon, giving loud verbal commands to show their hands and get on the ground. The male driver complied and was detained. When asked to exit the vehicle, the juvenile female passenger, identified as the male juvenile’s girlfriend, said she didn’t have any pants on. The deputy placed the juvenile male in his patrol vehicle. At the same time, the people from the Nissan said they were concerned that their 3-month-old infant had been hurt, so the deputy went to check on the child. Soon afterward a Williamsburg County deputy, who had stopped to assist, said they observed the juveniles running from the Kershaw County deputy’s patrol car. The deputy called for assistance from the Camden Police Department and city officers quickly located both of the subjects across the street from the collision. They were both placed with the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, petitioning the male subject with failing to stop blue lights and with escaping from law enforcement. Deputies petitioned the female subject with aiding an escape.
Deputies arrested a 57-year-old man for third-degree domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on March 12. According to a KCSO report, when deputies arrived at the scene, they met with the victim who said her boyfriend burned her neck with a clothing iron. The reporting deputy wrote in the report that they did observe a burn mark, which had taken the surface of her skin off and “consistent marks” with a clothing iron surrounding the injury. The woman apparently made the 911 from a location away from where the incident occurred. Kershaw County EMS transported the woman to MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center. The reporting deputy then spoke to a male sitting in a vehicle in a nearby parking lot and asked them if they were the woman’s boyfriend. They said they were not, but then pointed to a location and said the alleged offender was inside. The suspect claimed that his girlfriend had plugged the iron into an outlet and when he got up to use the bathroom, he unplugged it. It was not clear if he claimed that this was an accident, or whether he had done so deliberately. He then claimed that while he was in the bathroom, his girlfriend burned herself with the iron and said, “You’re going to jail tonight.” However, based on the information they had already been provided and the victim’s injuries, deputies advised the man he was under arrest. He expressed disbelief that he was being arrested, but apparently did not resist being arrested and was taken to jail. A judge released him on a $5,000 recognizance bond later that day.
The KCSO is seeking four currently unidentified individuals believed to have broken into a U.S. 1, Elgin automobile service business on March 13. The suspects allegedly took a key box for vehicles on the lot and stole a blue 2008 Ford Taurus. The also allegedly entered a dark blue Volvo S60 and a white Chevrolet Impala. The four individuals were caught on security footage wearing hoodies and walking from the nearby Pelican SnoBalls. Soon after arriving, they area seen breaking into the business, going through the vehicles and then leaving in the Taurus. Deputies and investigators found a black box with some keys in it laying next to a fence and an abandoned Kia Soul. The business owner confirmed it was their key box, and that most of the keys were missing.
Deputies responded to a Roy Truesdell Road apartment complex on March 14 to a report of possible gunshots in the area. After arriving at the apartments, deputies spoke with a tenant who said their Ring doorbell captured the incident. Deputies reported seeing a tall, medium-built Black man with dreadlocks come from the second floor of the building carrying what appeared to be a black rifle. Deputies moved to the second floor where they spoke with a woman who “appeared to be extremely stand-offish” to their inquiries. She also refused to provide any information about her boyfriend, whom she claimed was taking a shower. The report did not specifically state that the man was the same one seen on the doorbell footage.
On March 16, a man now living in Columbia allegedly forced his way into his girlfriend’s home in Kershaw County where he once lived, took some items of his own but also took the woman’s WiFi router. The woman said her boyfriend had left harassing texts and voice messages before coming to the home. She told deputies that she was scared of both his messages and the forced entry into her home. A deputy reported that the home’s door, its frame and the wall behind the door were all damaged. They advised the woman to seek an order of protection.
KCSO investigators are looking into a March 17 incident during which a white male suspect driving a gold or tan four-door sedan drove by a McGee Street, Lugoff home and fired what potential victims said were eight shots, striking the home and vehicles parked there. They said the suspect traveled on McGee Street toward Smyrna Road, but did not know which way it turned on Smyrna.
On March 16, deputies reported that an unidentified subject had messaged people on Facebook stating that an unidentified victim was “lucky” deputies were present the previous night. This was apparently a reference to the March 14 Kershaw County Council meeting. The victim declined to press charges, but wanted the incident reported.
A woman living on Wood Lake Drive in the Lugoff area reported on March 16 that her mother and sister’s white 2002 Ford Escape was stolen by her mother-in-law, who was staying with them. She told deputies her mother-in-law frequents a location in Richland County in order to purchase narcotics and could have traveled there.
Deputies placed a woman into Department of Social Services emergency protective custody on March 17 after responding to a call that the woman, who reportedly suffers from mental issues, allegedly attacked several occupants of her home while children were present.
A juvenile boy reportedly suffered a bloody nose after being punched by another juvenile on a school bus in Lugoff on March 15. The boy’s mother said this is a reoccurring issue, but that nothing had been done. The mother said that while they had spoken with school officials, they had not talked to the school’s resource officer.
Deputies arrested a 36-year-old county man and charged him with first-degree assault and battery on March 18 after he allegedly choked his mother and threatened to cut her head off during an incident at their home.
Someone stole a 9mm pistol from an unlocked Honda Accord parked at a Lachicotte Road, Lugoff residence sometime during the overnight hours of March 15 and 16.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, blackmail/extortion, catalytic converter removal, civil disturbance/issue, emotionally disturbed person, domestic violence, financial identity fraud, harassment, larceny, malicious injury to property, obtain property by false pretenses, and runaway.