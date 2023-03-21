The Camden Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two men who robbed Goodale Jewelers on DeKalb Street in Camden on the afternoon of March 14.
CPD officials said in a Facebook post that a Black male wearing a white shirt with some type of design on it walked into the jewelry store holding some cash in his hands at 1:39 p.m. that day. He engaged the store owner, who opened a display case to show off some of the jewelry. The store owner — with the suspect — then proceeded to the other end of the display case while leaving the first case open. Four minutes later, at 1:43 p.m., a second man wearing all dark clothing entered the store and went to the now open and unattended first display case.
While the first suspect kept the store owner occupied, the second man grabbed a jewelry holder containing merchandise from the unlocked display case and exited the store. The first man, wearing the white shirt, then also quickly exited and both suspects walked away toward Broad Street.
According to the CPD’s incident report of the case, a store employee walked down Broad Street after the robbery and recovered a bracelet worth just under $1,000 from the sidewalk just past Camden House of Pizza. The restaurant’s security cameras showed the two suspects leaving Goodale Jewelers, passing the restaurant and then turning south on Broad Street.
The CPD said the store’s losses from the theft are estimated at $15,000.
Anyone with information about the theft or the two suspects is asked to contact CPD Lt. Penny Lloyd at (803) 425-6035 or plloyd@camdensc.org.