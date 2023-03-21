Elgin Town Council will hold a special business meeting today at 6 p.m. to consider a proposal being made by Landplan Group South for the construction of a new community center to be built at Potter Community Park.
After introducing the topic, council will vote to enter executive session to discuss the proposal. A vote may be taken once council returns from the executive session.
The meeting itself is open to the public, with the public portion of the meeting also being livestreamed on the town’s official Facebook page.