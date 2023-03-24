Newsweek magazine recently named First Palmetto Bank as South Carolina’s Best Small Bank (2023) for the third consecutive year in its latest publication of America’s Best Banks.
According to a press release issued by First Palmetto, Newsweek defined small banks as those with less than $10 billion in assets, which includes all but one financial institution headquartered within the state. The evaluation considered 50 different factors such as rates, fees, products, and services offered to best meet customer needs in today’s challenging times.
“We are honored to have been rated one of America’s Best Banks by Newsweek for three straight years,” First Palmetto President Samuel R. Small Jr. said. “For more than a century, we have maintained a strong local banking presence with a focus on customer service and community involvement. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our employees, as well as our efforts to provide high-quality products and services to all of those we serve.”
About First Palmetto Bank
Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Camden, First Palmetto Bank has expanded to 22 locations serving the financial needs of consumers, small businesses, and communities across South Carolina. Additional information about the bank and Newsweek‘s announcement may be found at www.firstpalmetto. com.