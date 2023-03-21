The Food for the Soul (FFTS) Board of Directors recently announced its appointment of Tina Griggs executive director of the organization. Griggs replaces Laurey Carpenter, who recently chose to step down as chief executive officer so she could better serve the homeless shelter and soup kitchen as an independent consultant.
“We are excited about these changes in personnel,” FFTS Board Chairman Tim Bordner said. “Laurey, who is a terrific grant writer and funding expert, will continue to play a vital role in helping us achieve our financial goals. And Tina, who is an excellent manager and compassionate people person, is the idea choice to run the shelter’s day-to-day operation.”
Griggs graduated from Coker College with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 1992. By year’s end she began what would become a 30-year career in prevention management at The ALPHA Behavioral Health Center, the Camden-based non-profit agency dedicated to the prevention and control of all forms of substance abuse in Kershaw, Chesterfield, and Lee Counties.
Before retiring in 2022 and joining FFTS as a case manager, Griggs first worked at The ALPHA Center as a certified prevention specialist and helped start the center’s drug testing program. As director of prevention by 1995, she was responsible for developing and implementing all substance prevention, intervention, and needs assessment programs in the three counties, as well as providing pertinent training and technical assistance. Griggs also was designated as a certified senior prevention specialist for the state of South Carolina.
A skilled communicator and creative manager, Griggs cultivated strong relationships with local providers and stakeholders, which led to innovative community-based prevention and funding collaborations. The effective evidenced-based curriculum she developed for students is still in use today.
In 2000, Griggs was named Prevention Professional of the Year by the S.C. Association of Prevention Professionals & Advocates (SCAPPA). Concurrently she served for 17 years as a board member of SCAPPA and as the Region 2 prevention representative of the Behavioral Health Services Association. Currently, she is a member of the LiveWell Kershaw Coalition and IMPACT Kershaw County.
Thirteen years ago, Food for the Soul opened its doors with the mission to provide food and shelter for those in need in Kershaw County, Over the years its commitment has evolved to include a variety of client services intended to help its guests gain financial stability and independence — services that Tina Griggs has devoted years to develop and implement that will build healthier communities.
“While I am honored to be the advocate for the original mission of Food for the Soul, particularly with the growing demands for food and safe, welcoming shelter, I am passionate about helping our guests become self-sufficient and lead productive lives,” Griggs said.