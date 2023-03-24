Katherine (Katie) Hough has been named the new assistant principal of North Central Middle School starting July 1. Hough replaces Lori Pate, who is retiring in June.
“I am very excited to have Mrs. Hough join us as assistant principal at North Central Middle School. She is a tireless worker that has a vested interest in our community. Her attention to detail, as well as her knowledge of school instruction and data, along with her experience as a former teacher in our community are great attributes that will serve North Central Middle well,” North Central Middle Principal Chad Dixon said.
Currently, Hough serves as the director of operations for Graham Realty. Hough previously served as an assistant principal at Camden High School from 2019-22. She also taught and served as an assistant administrator at North Central High School for six years, where she was named the school’s teacher of the year in 2016. She completed Kershaw County School District’s Developing Administrators Program and the Kershaw County Leadership Academy.
“I am honored to be a part of the administrative staff at North Central Middle, and look forward to serving our community and students,” Hough said.
She received a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Winthrop University, a Master of Arts degree in Teaching from the University of South Carolina (USC) and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Clemson University. While at USC, Hough received the Preston Award in Secondary Education.
Hough, her husband, and their two daughters are life-time residents of Kershaw County.