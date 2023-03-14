Kershaw County Council will have a fairly full agenda for its meeting tonight, including more discussion about recreation, as well as consideration of a landfill yard waste grinding service contract, appointment of a new clerk to council, and a potential space and needs study of the Kershaw County Detention Center.
Following public comment, the meeting’s regular business will start off with a public presentation by S.C. Association of Counties (SCAC) Director of Risk Management Services Van Henson, who will present, as the SCAC has for a number of years, an outstanding safety award to the county.
Next, council will hold further discussion on the Health Services District of Kershaw County/MUSC Health proposal to match $5 million of the two organization’s funds with $5 million in county funds to upgrade Woodward Park, Scott Park and the county’s aquatic center into a sports complex.
There are two other recreation-related items on the agenda: District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake is proposing that council authorize County Administrator Danny Templar to speak to property owners adjacent to Woodward Park to determine their willingness to sell 33 acres to be added to the park in order to facilitate the proposed sports complex project. Also, District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell has placed an item on the agenda titled “Proposal for Recreational Revitalization.” The agenda did not provide any details.
In other business council will consider:
- dedicating $2.7 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act funds previously committed to sewer utilities to cover the cost of radio upgrades for the county’s sheriff’s office, fire services, EMS and 911 dispatch services — the $2.7 million figure is the same that council approved to finance the Southern Loop sewer project in November approving a new contract with Templar as county administrator — a copy of the contract attached to tonight’s agenda appears to be identical to one set last August when Templar was appointed to the position at an annual salary of $145,000
- making an unnamed appointment to the position of clerk of council
- moving its April 11 meeting to April 12 due to a summit being held on April 11 concernin
g illicit drug use and opioids authorizing a $39,000 expenditure to have Moseley Architects perform a jail space and needs study at the Kershaw County Detention Center — the more than 20-year-old jail is built to house approximately 90 detainees but as of Friday had 102 and has had more than 130 at different points during the las
- t two years; and
a yard waste grinding service contract for the county’s landfill whereby a company would grind an estimated 45,000 cubic yards of debris at the landfill.
According to a memorandum included with the agenda, there were six bids ranging from $130,000 on the low end to $522,500 on the high end. The low bidder is Lee County Composting & Recycling LLC of Mayesville, and staff is recommending council approve that bid.
Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be viewed live via the county’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.