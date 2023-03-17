On a 4-3 vote during the latter part of its meeting on Tuesday, Kershaw County Council accepted a now $6 million match from the Health Services District of Kershaw County (HSDKC) and MUSC Health to both upgrade Woodward Park into a sports complex and to perform other recreation upgrades throughout the county.
District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell made the motion that apparently grew out of the receipt of an email from the HSDKC Board of Trustees stating it had voted Monday night in favor of coming up with an extra $1 million to its and MUSC’s match. If the project is to move forward, council will have to approve an appropriation of $6 million in county funds.
During the discussion of his motion, Brazell noted the extra commitment from the health services board and MUSC, and that it was for a variety of recreation projects beyond Woodward.
“I think that’ll accomplish what we want to accomplish and finishing what we started, or what has been started in the past, and the multi-sports complex,” Brazell said, with $10 million going to the Woodward Park transformation and $2 million for upgrades at other parks.
The discussion came after 17 people spoke during an approximately hour-long public comment section of the meeting, all but one of whom on some aspect of recreation or the Woodward Park proposal. Preceding Brazell’s motion, there was also a unanimous vote to have County Administrator Danny Templar begin speaking to the owners of an approximately 30-acre parcel adjacent to Woodward Park to determine if they are willing to sell it to the county.
As he has during recent meetings, Brazell said he wanted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be used as at least part, if not all, of the county’s match. He framed his motion so that council would accept the HSDKC/MUSC match and then send it to the council’s finance committee.
“This motion is subject to Kershaw County and the donors ultimately entering into a memorandum of understanding and intergovernmental agreement for fund use,” Brazell said. “Also, I want to make clear that the ARPA fund source is a proposal to the finance committee. The finance committee is encouraged to and is free to look at other available funding sources in making this recommendation on this proposal and the annual budget for the county.”
Guinn, Tucker, and District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones voted against the motion, with all three council members expressing some level of being “blindsided,” as Guinn put it, by Brazell’s motion. District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake, District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson and District 6 Councilman Danny Catoe voted with Brazell in favor.
The finance committee is made up of Tucker, Shoemake and Tomlinson, who asked the rest of council to trust the process council itself put in place earlier in the year.
“This is something we’ve been talking a lot about. There’s been a lot of support around it, (but) I know Councilman Jones has had a lot of questions, he’s done his due diligence … I would ask Councilman Jones and other members of council to trust the finance committee and trust the process and trust us to be able to look at these funds and the matching funds (to see) if we’re able to do it,” Tomlinson said.
Opponents referred to the first part of Brazell’s motion as accepting the $6 million HSDKC/MUSC funds as if it were committing the county now to the entirety of the proposal. Brazell confirmed for County Attorney Ken DuBose that it his was intention to have the finance committee make a recommendation of whether or not to go forward and, if so, how the county’s share would be funded.
“It’s going to be the tip of the iceberg, because there’s going to be a lot of work,” Brazell commented, later adding, “They (the finance committee) may come back and say there are no funding sources; everything has to go through the finance committee and if it doesn’t, then it’s null and void.”
Guinn and Jones objected, indicating they would have preferred the finance committee make a recommendation before accepting the $6 million gift.
Catoe tried his hand at explaining what he believed were Brazell’s intentions.
“If we send it to the finance committee and we can’t find the funds, then we’re back to square one, but we’ve got to start somewhere and my understanding is that this is the first step,” Catoe said. “We’re not in any binding contract or anything like that; we’re saying, ‘we’re interested and taking your proposal to give us this money and let our finance committee look at it.’ ”
Guinn said she had already instructed the finance committee to look into the matter and report back by April 11 and, therefore, didn’t need a vote Tuesday night. She said she had a town hall scheduled for Thursday evening in Bethune and another coming up in Elgin. She also reminded council that the HSDKC and MUSC Health had asked council to either reject or commit to its proposal for Woodward Park within 90 days and that she wanted the item on the agenda at the 60-day mark in April.
“We’re at day 30 right now, so I don’t understand why we need to accept this donation without having the finance committee look at it,” Guinn said.
Shoemake, however, said it should go to a vote that night, as a gesture of good faith.
“I think what’s important about rec is not just travel ball. Full disclosure: my son played travel ball until he started playing for Lugoff-Elgin High School, but this is not about travel baseball,” Shoemake said. “It is about a recreation facility for our kids — travel baseball may be a part of it; we may be able to offset some of the maintenance — but my vote for this is not because it will be a travel ball facility. It is because it’ll be a place to improve rec.”
Shoemake also said that he understands both why Woodward would work for a large complex and why others want other facilities completed or upgraded.
“Now we have $2 million for other recreation projects in large part because of Councilman Brazell’s push. I don’t think we should let perfect be the enemy of good here. I understand we have a lot left to do, but I think it’s important we move forward and take those concrete steps,” Shoemake said.
One of Jones’ primary complaints was that he was just getting information about Brazell’s proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting. As new council members came on board, Jones was among those who felt that every item requiring a vote, especially where money was concerned, be placed on the agenda as a motion and with supporting documentation. Jones said that was not the case with Brazell’s motion.
“This is why I brought up the issue about following the rules; they do say, ‘together with supporting documentation,’ ” Jones said, later adding that he agreed with Guinn’s assessment that council was being forced to vote for two things in one motion.
Tucker, said he was “thrown by” the fact that they were voting on the matter Tuesday night when — as Guinn had pointed out — there were still another 60 days to go before council had to give an answer and while council was still conducting its due diligence. At the same time, Tucker wanted to make sure his fellow council members and the public understand he is not necessarily against the project.
“I’m a native here, my parents born, raised and will die here … I coached in recreation for 22 years of my life. I hear you loud and clear,” Tucker said to Lauren Cooke, who spoke passionately during public comment about the need to upgrade the Larry Doby Complex in Camden, especially due to its connection to Black History. “I don’t want to overextend our time, but I don’t want to be rushed into voting for something today when we’ve been given 90 days and we just go to 30 days and people are asking for due diligence. That’s all they’re asking for. There’s going to be one day when it’s going to be your turn where you’re asking for due diligence and you’re gonna want the same.”
When Tucker was done speaking, Guinn made her comments saying she didn’t appreciate the “blindsiding” of Brazell’s motion. She added that she, too, is not necessarily against the project, but just wanted proper due diligence performed and was not ready to vote that night.
She soon called for the vote, which came down in favor, 4-3.
CommentsThe 17 speakers during public comment included some who have spoken before, but a number of new faces came before council, with — for the second meeting in a row — them nearly evenly split between those in favor of the Woodward Park proposal and those against.
New speakers in favor of the project or having it as part of wider upgrade of recreation facilities included John Thomas, owner of Substation II in Lugoff, who said that since 1998, his business has sponsored youth baseball and softball teams.
“As a business, travel ball or any kind of recreation is fantastic for my business,” Thomas said, especially, he added, with the baseball fields built on U.S. 1 at the Kershaw County West Complex. “Any time there’s a tournament — and back in the old, old days when they had soccer tournaments at Woodward (Park) — it was always a really big deal and they always brought in a lot of people.”
Thomas said travel ball grew because mothers, fathers, and grandparents wanted to be able to watch their kids play in one location so they didn’t have to drive from one field to another. While looking at large projects, such as Woodward’s, Thomas also asked council not to forget about other sites, including Mt. Pisgah, Bethune, and Westville.
“I’m all for travel ball as a business, but we need to remember our kids. This is for our kids and rec ball and our recreation department,” he said. “I was president of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce 10 years ago and we had a group that came in and evaluated some of the things in the city of Camden and also Kershaw County. Well, one thing they brought up to us was this: ‘You know what? Kershaw County and the city of Camden don’t finish a darn thing. They always start on a park, they always start on a baseball field, they always start on something over here, but they never complete it.’ And that’s probably the only stickler of a problem I’ve got is I want to see baseball fields — I want to see them grow, but don’t forget about the plans that we already have in place.”
Several other hospitality-related business people came forward to say they support the Woodward Park proposal, including Deep Patel, whose family recently announced the building of a fifth hotel near I-20 on U.S. 521. He said he has lived all his life in Kershaw County and as a young child, played ball at Woodward Park
“I believe that the new sports complex will have a significant impact on our local economy and improve our community. Kershaw County has grown a lot since I was a kid and I’m proud to say that I am part of that growth. I do credit a large part of the success and growth of our business endeavors to the wonderful support of county council and city council. The complex will improve Kershaw County’s economy by attracting new people to our great county. It will drive more people into our restaurants, our gas stations, stores and hotels. Currently, we have 200 rooms of the interstate at Exit 98. By the end of 2026, we will have 350 hotel rooms. With that being said, if not enough hotels and restaurants are the problem, it’s a great problem to have and I have personally pledged to build as many hotels as needed to support the county.”
Patel went on to praise council for its past support of the creation of the S.C. Equine Center at nearby Exit 101.
“The decision that council made back then continues to this day to benefit the community. I would not have that many hotels out there without the equine park, with the tough decision the county made at that time. Speaking as someone who plans to continue living in the county and raising a family in the county, the sports center will improve the residents of Kershaw County’s quality of life by giving the people and their children updated facilities where they can be active and exercise,” Patel said.
Realtor Greg Nettles said he is in favor of the sports complex idea because the county is already growing.
“People are coming to Kershaw County, like it or not,” Nettles said. “The question for you is, are we prepared for all these people that are coming to Kershaw County?”
He said that based on the Multiple Listing Service used by realtors, that 1,140 homes were sold in Kershaw County in 2022 for more than a total of $344 million. Nettles said 153 homes have already been sold this year and another 157 are pending.
“Even though interest rates are high, homes are still selling in Kershaw County,” he said. “The county charges you $3.70 per $1,000 when you sell a home. So, $3.70 times 344,000 is $1.27 million.”
Nettles said 375 of the homes were new construction. Each permit to build a home is charged $2,560 by the county for homes up to $300,000 and higher for homes sold for more than that, which he calculated came to $1.27 million in revenue for the county. He went on to say that potential home buyers are looking for three pieces of information: how good are the schools, how bad is the crime, and what recreation facilities are available.
“I tell them the schools are pretty good. Crime — according to the internet today, it said we were a very high crime rate area and unsafe place to live, but I disagree … I think Kershaw County is a safe place to live. We may have some crime, but I don’t think it’s bad,” Nettles said. “And then, our recreation, I just tell them it’s pretty good, but it could be a lot better. In fact, a lot of them go to Richland County if they live in Elgin…. But the number could be even greater here if we had more facilities for them.”
Shane Kirkley, of Kershaw Families Advocating for Recreation Excellence, returned to speak after having made a presentation at council’s last meeting in support of the sports complex. He brought more statistics, this time saying that not only is Kershaw County’s population the 11th fastest-growing in the state at 19%, but that nearly every sport provided by the Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department has seen an increase in participation since the 2020-21 season, with softball having grown by 658%, from 24 participants to 182; spring soccer by 54%; baseball by 30%; and football by 20%.
“We’re growing, it’s time to invest and make our facilities better. Let’s do it for our kids. There’s no better time than now. If we can’t get it done now, I don’t know how we’re going to do it. If you have to tell all the citizens we’re going to have to raise taxes — if you truly believe that you make recreation better, you have the opportunity now without raising taxes,” Kirkley said.
Most of the people speaking out against the complex were people who had spoken before who, for the most part, reiterated their reasons for not wanting the park from the last times they had spoken.
The exception was Lauren Cooke — the woman Tucker directed some of his comments to later in the meeting — who said she had grown up in Camden and returned about three years ago.
“My family was enslaved in Camden. My family was freed in Camden. My family has been born here. We have died here. We have lived here, we have worked here and, unfortunately, the vast majority of my family is now buried here, so now you’ve just got me,” Cooke said. “I’m going to fight for my family, and I’m here to fight for Larry Doby park because Larry Doby is my cousin. He was my cousin and we need to keep that park.
“You say, ‘Well, what are the reasons for not keeping it?’ ‘Well, it’s in disrepair.’ ‘Whose fault is that? Why didn’t you keep it up?’ ‘Well, it’s in a bad neighborhood.’
“No, it’s not. It might be in a Black neighborhood. It might be in a poor neighborhood, but that doesn’t make it a bad neighborhood, and isn’t that why we have police? Yes, it is.”
Cooke said she has seen the city’s Black history erased, with its schools, including Boylan-Haven-Mather Academy, gone.
“How many people here know that where the police department is now used to be the Black public library?” Cooke asked; only Tucker indicated he did. “Larry Doby park is one of the few things that speaks to Black history in Camden.”
She said the city has lost what was once referred to as “Black Broad Street,” the southern section of Camden’s old main street that mostly housed Black families and businesses.
“Where the Price House is now, that used to be a Black park. Gone. Little by little, we are being erased. We are a part of this community. We deserve to be a part of this community. If you want to have your little travel baseball park, use one of the ones that’s already there and repair it. They shouldn’t have put it there to begin with if it wasn’t a good place to put it, if the drainage wasn’t right or the traffic wasn’t right. You can’t use that as an excuse to now just push it to the side because, well, you know, was that just something that you did while Mr. Rainey was alive?” Cooke asked, referring to the late philanthropist John Rainey who commissioned the statues of Doby and Camden Hospital benefactor Bernard Baruch in front of the Camden Archives and Museum.
She said she noticed that the statuary, together called “Reconciliation,” is now being blocked by trees and bushes.
“We need Larry Doby park to stay. We need to be proud of all of the people that came from Camden and not just the ones on the horses and not just the ones with the light skin. Everyone. We need Larry Doby park and if you want to do something for the children, let’s fix the schools,” Cooke concluded.
The only person who did not speak on the recreation plans was Linda Franklin-Moore whose topic was the proposal to sell the county’s sewer assets to South Carolina Water Utilities (SCWU). Citing some of the Chronicle-Independent‘s recent editorial on the matter, Franklin-Moore said she opposes the sale for two reasons: a poor reputation Palmetto Utilities, which SCWU purchased several years ago, has among some members of council and the public; and because she believes the county would lose its control over growth.
“When you give away your sewer system, you give away your economic development,” Franklin-Moore said.