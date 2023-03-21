Inspectors from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) are assisting the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) with an ongoing investigation into mail theft following deputies’ arrests of two suspects on Thursday.
According to a KCSO press release the two suspects are identified as Cassandra Clautu, 28, of Manning, and Jonathan Daniel Levitt, 23, of Canton, N.C. Their arrests come after an approximately month-long string of mail thefts in the Lugoff-Elgin area of the county.
In the press release, KCSO Chief Deputy Tyrrell Coleman, said that on Thursday, a citizen notified deputies that a vehicle matching a description given to investigators in reference to these cases, was seen in the Lake Road area. Deputies located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop during which they located multiple pieces of mail addressed to multiple victims. After being notified of this, investigators located additional evidence that led to obtaining several arrest warrants.
Clautu and Levitt are believed to be involved in cases involving at least 21 victims at this time.
Levitt is currently charged with 16 counts of financial identity fraud, five counts of financial transaction card theft, and one count each of criminal conspiracy, meth possession, and a charge listed as “sell/market urine to defeat drug/alcohol test.”
According to Kershaw County Detention Center records, as of Saturday afternoon, he is being held on bonds of $3,000 for each count of financial identity fraud as well as for the single conspiracy charge, $2,000 for each count of financial transaction card theft and the single drug/alcohol test violation, and $2,500 for the meth possession charge, for a total of $65,500. Levitt is also being held for an unknown pending warrant, according to the jail records.
Clautu is also charged with criminal conspiracy and one count of financial identity fraud. Clautu was being held as of Saturday afternoon on a total $10,000 bond.
Coleman said in the press release that with USPS inspectors assisting with the case, more charges may be filed.