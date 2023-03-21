Thanks to some help from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) fugitive apprehension team, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has served on one of two men deputies say are responsible for the attempted armed robbery of the Waffle House at the I-20 Exit 92 in Lugoff on March 7.
According to a post on the KCSO’s official Facebook page, the arrested suspect is Jalon Deion Bradley, 19, of Richland County. The post stated that deputies were able to obtain arrest warrants for Bradley a week ago, on March 14, but that the 19-year-old had “made himself unavailable for arrest” until SLED agents located him in Sumter County on Thursday night.
As of Monday morning, Bradley was being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center with bond denied on a charge of armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. A judge did set a bond of $30,000 for each three kidnapping charges, another $30,000 for a charge of safecracking, $10,000 for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and $5,000 for criminal conspiracy, for a total of $135,000.
Bradley has no previous criminal record in Kershaw County.
According to the KCSO’s incident of the robbery, there were three female employees inside the restaurant when, around 9:15 p.m. March 7, two young armed Black men both wearing masks and hoodies entered the store, one of whom allegedly held a gun to their heads and demanded items from them.
One of those items almost got them immediately arrested.
One of the suspects took one of the victim’s iPhones, which a particular emergency feature engaged. A short time after arriving at the Waffle House, deputies were advised of a possible collision on Whiting Way. The notification had been sent automatically by the victim’s iPhone. When deputies went to the collision site, they couldn’t find a wreck. However, they did ping the victim’s phone, which deputies believe was thrown out the window of the suspect’s vehicle.
“That at least gave us an idea of where they’d been and what their direction of travel was,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said Friday. “We had no vehicle description, but the Flock system picked it up and provided information about it.”
It turned out the suspects had gone to the Waffle House at Camden’s Exit 98. Luckily, someone there had already been alerted to the robbery in Lugoff and called 911.
“That person reported seeing a vehicle back into a parking space with the license plate covered up by something, and that two Black males were with the car. Camden responded and the suspects took off. Police officers could see them getting back on to I-20 heading toward Columbia. Our guys headed to the interstate, but the suspects must have gotten ahead of them before they could catch up,” Boan said.
Even so, the KCSO now had more information about the vehicle and soon identified Bradley as one of the suspects.
“We had what we needed,” Boan said. “We think at least one of these guys was either a former employee or a family member of an employee.”
Boan also said that there is a possibility Bradley and his accomplice are responsible for similar robberies in Richland and Fairfield counties.
“Due to the good cooperation we have, Richland County is using their lab to examine the evidence we collected,” the sheriff said.
The KCSO report indicated that deputies found several bullet fragments at the scene along with a shell casing and two live rounds. They also noted that one of two padlocks to one of the safe’s doors had sustained damage that appeared consisted with gunfire. Deputies also recovered a second shell casing laying on top of a sweatshirt inside a cardboard box.
As for Bradley’s accomplice, Boan said investigators are still working on information about them.
“We’re not ready to identify them, but I’d say an arrest is pretty imminent. With good police work and with modern technology, it’s a lot harder for suspects to get away,” he said.
Boan also said that as the public waits for that second arrest, no one should forget about the victims.
“They had guns shoved in their faces,” Boan said. “It’s a traumatic event they’ll never get over. Sometimes we worry more about the punishment of the bad guys than the recovery of the victims. You don’t realize how traumatic it is until it happens to you.”
Anyone with information about Bradley, his alleged accomplice or anything else about the March 7 robbery is asked to call the KCSO at 425-1512.