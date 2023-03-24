Another season of the Kershaw County Farmers Market is almost here. This year’s Farmers Market will host its annual “Spring Fling Market” on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the market grounds, 906 Broad St. in Camden.
Vendors wishing to be a part of the Spring Fling can register by visiting the market’s website at www.kershawcountyfarmersmarket.com. The cost is $25 for a single 10-foot by 10-foot space, $35 for a double space, and food trucks can set up for $35.
This year’s Farmers Market season will officially open the following week, on April 15. Weekly vendor fees are $20 for a single space, $30 for a double space, $40 for a triple space and $25 for food trucks. Discounts are available for paying for the full season. Prices are $575 for a single space, $850 for a double space and $715 for food trucks.
Paying for the full season before the end of April not only provides a discount, but guarantees a permanent place at the market as well as a featured vendor in the market’s newsletter and a link on its website to the vendor’s website.
The market is also asking for potential vendors — and customers — to take a survey to help improve the market by going to https://forms.gle/tzMUVXnPDwf7rYeeA.
For more information, contact 2023 Market Manger Dorothy Butterson Davis at 803-807-3238 or kcfmmanager@gmail.com.