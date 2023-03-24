Blaney Elementary School Principal Nicole Kirkley was named Kershaw County School District (KCSD) 2023 Principal of the Year on Wednedsay. Kirkley was selected after a vote of school and district administrators. She has served as principal of Blaney Elementary since 2021.
Kirkley was a student at Blaney Elementary in the 1990s and graduated from Lugoff-Elgin High School.
Prior to joining Blaney’s staff in 2019 as an assistant principal, Kirkley was an assistant principal at Camden Middle School for three years and served as an assistant administrator at Westwood High School for two years.
Kirkley received a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle Education from Winthrop University and also earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Phoenix.
She is a member of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators and Palmetto State Teachers Association.
Kirkley is married to Michael Kirkley, and they have two children, Kate and Rhett.
She will be formally recognized on April 27 at the school district’s Teacher of the Year Gala.