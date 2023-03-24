Trees are being uprooted and the land cleared along a stretch of Bramblewood Plantation Road in Camden.
Only a sketch plan has been approved so far, but a Richland County-based developer is proposing to build two large residential subdivisions on both sides of the road. If the Camden Planning Commission approves a proposed construction plan, one subdivision would be built on the east side of the road between the Camden High School sports complex and the Kershaw County Detention Center. The other would be a single-street subdivision built on the west side of Bramblewood near its intersection with Chesnut Ferry Extension, Ehrenclou Drive, and York Street on the north end and across from the jail on the south.
The two parcels, which are listed as a single tax map number on the county’s GIS mapping service, are owned by Executive Construction Homes (ECH) LLC, which is proposing the development. ECH purchased the combined 62.17 acres of land for $1.325 million a year ago, in March 2022.
ECH is proposing to subdivide the eastern parcel for the purpose of building 198 townhouses on 2,400-square-foot lots. It is also proposing to build 86 single-family detached patio homes on lots of 4,800 square feet (approximately .11 acre) on the western parcel.
According to City Planner Shawn Putnam, with only ECH’s sketch plan approved so far, the company can only do what it’s doing now: clearing off the land.
“This (construction plan) is the next step,” Putnam said. “It has to go before the Camden Planning Commission.”
That may be a while, however, since, Putnam explained, the city has a few things it wants ECH to change.
“We’re waiting to see if they can redesign some things,” he said, referring to the city’s zoning ordinances and some requirements from Camden’s public works department. “The property is zoned commercial mixed use, or CMU, and the minimum lot size is normally 15,000 square feet. However, they (ECH) requested to use the patio homes as a conditional use, which allows lots as small as 3,000 square feet.”
That works for the proposed patio homes for the western parcel. Putnam said there are no minimum lot sizes for townhouses.
“The lots have to be at least 18 feet wide and have a maximum density of 10 units per acre,” he said.
Putnam also said that another limited liability corporation associated with ECH is developing a separate now-cleared parcel of land on the north side of the city. ECH is owned by Edward D. Yandle, of Elgin in Richland County. He is also the owner, or at least the registered agent for, Tier Homes LLC, which purchased four parcels in December 2021 totaling 21.43 acres on the west side of U.S. 521 just north of the Rutledge Place community.
Putnam said that project is further along in the process than ECH’s at Bramblewood. The planning commission recommended annexation of those parcels in June 2021 with R-6 zoning. Camden City Council unanimously voted to annex the parcels on first and second readings that year. About six weeks ago, council voted to approve an improvement guarantee for what is now being called the Meadow Springs subdivision. Improvement guarantees allow developers to post bonds to cover the cost of infrastructure improvements so they can sell lots before actually completing those improvements. The city authorized Tier Homes to seek a bond to cover approximately $253,250 in remaining improvement costs.
With R-6 zoning (6,000-squre-foot lots), Tier is proposing to build 95 homes at Meadow Springs.
Putnam said it would likely be at least a month before the ECH Bramblewood Plantation Road proposal comes before the planning commission again.