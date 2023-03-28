The staff from Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute from left to right Glenn Hickman, MHA, Emma Transou, Darcy Doege, RN and Annie Armus, SW. They screened 29 patients and plan to be back several times a year to continue offering this service to Kershaw County residents. This new partnership expands the CMC’s offering to patients, which include screenings for breast, cervical, colon and prostate cancer. With this partnership with Atrium Health, CMC can now offer lung cancer screenings, totaling five cancer screening services the medical clinic can now provide for patients.