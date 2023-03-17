S.C. District 27 State Sen. Penry Gustafson will host her next “Partner with Penry” town hall event in Kershaw County on May 8 in Lugoff. The public will be alerted as to the exact location in the near future.
Meanwhile, other upcoming “Partner with Penry” town halls in District 27 will take place on April 10 in the city of Lancaster, June 12 in Pageland, July 10 in Heath Springs, Aug. 14 in Camden, Sept. 11 in McBee, Oct. 9 in Van Wyck, Nov. 13 in Bethune, and Dec. 11 in Chesterfield.
“Creating an environment of true public discourse is vital to good government,” Gustafson says. “All public are welcome to join any of these district day events, and the times vary to accommodate work scheduled across District 27.”
For more information, call Gustafson at 803-212-6040 or email penrygustafson@scsenate.gov.