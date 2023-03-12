Deep Patel, on behalf of his family, recently announced that his company will be constructing a fifth hotel near the U.S. 521/I-20 Exit 98 interchange in Camden, adjacent to the company’s existing Holiday Inn Express. The announcement comes as the company is forging ahead on construction of its fourth hotel in the area, a SpringHill Suites by Marriott, across U.S. 521 from the new site. The family also owns and operates the nearby Hampton Inn and Comfort Inn & Suites.
“This will be a four-story, 75-room all-suites hotel,” Patel said. “Construction should start in the next 14 to 16 months.”
Patel said the hotel would likely be built at a cost of approximately $8 million. Upon completion, it will be the tallest hotel in Kershaw County and among the tallest, if not the tallest, of any buildings in the county.
Similarly to the newly announced hotel, the SpringHill Suites that is under construction will also be an all-suites hotel with 70 rooms, as well as an 800-square-foot fitness center, treat shop, fire pit and swimming pool, a full bar and large meeting space. Patel did not disclose any additional features for the next hotel.
The future hotels are located either next to or across from a new shopping center under development by Fox Run Apartments with signage already up for a Groucho’s Deli and El Jimador, a Mexican family restaurant.