The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
02/21/2023: 3473 West Road, Bethune — Sturgeon, Kevin McMurray to Sturgeon, Kevin McMurray, $5 for 106.72 acres.
Camden
01/26/2023: 3111 and 3200 John G. Richards Road, Camden — New, Ryan to New, Ryan F., $10 for a total of 345.5 acres.
02/16/2023: 1709 Garden St., Camden — Landy Mortuary Services LLC to McCoy II, Claude S., $6,000 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 323-A Jordan Cemetery Road, Camden — May, James D. and Michele to May, Terrie Michele, $1 for 10 acres.
02/21/2023: 505 King St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $5 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 307 York St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 412 King St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for .4 acre
02/21/2023: 607 Market St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for .12 acre.
02/21/2023: 813 Fair St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 609 Chesnut St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 1710 Campbell St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 1818 Gordon St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 1304 Highland Ave., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 409 York St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 1711 Wylie St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 1716 Campbell St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 1523 Bradley Road, Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 814 Chesnut St., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/22/2023: 160 Hermitage Farm Road, Camden — Lyell, Terry E. to Lyell, Terry E., $5 for 4.86 acres
02/22/2023: 707 York St., Camden — Rabon, Vastine C. to Four Rabon Properties LLC, $1 for one lot.
02/22/2023: 2021 Concord Drive, Camden — Diggs, George Edward to Diggs, George Edward, $5 for .6 acre
02/22/2023: 752 Carter Lane, Camden — Carter, Ruby A. to Carter, Frances D., $0 for 3.93 acres
02/23/2023: 121 Peck Woods Road, Camden — Shull, Perry K. to Woodfern Properties LLC, $515,000 for 26.29 acres.
02/23/2023: 282 Red Oak Lane, Camden — Cockrell Ruth F. (joint survivorship) to Frost, Donald B., et al, $5 for 54.5 acres.
02/23/2023: 285 Frost Road, Camden — Frost, Donald to Frost, Donald B., $5 for 5 acres.
02/23/2023: 303 Frost Road, Camden — Frost, Donald B. to Frost, Donald B., $5 for 5 acres.
02/23/2023: 270 Southern Cedar Lane, Camden — Brooks, Annie M. and Victor L. to Perry, Renard, $27,000 for .53 acre.
02/23/2023: 1026 Brookdale Lane, Camden — Brillinger, Paul W. to Lewis, Christopher J., $351,000 for one lot.
02/24/2023: 607 Kirkland St., Camden — Westbury, Michael D. to Delaney, Mary, $174,500 for one lot.
02/24/2023: 1115 Smyrl Cir., Camden — Santee-Lynches Regional Develop Corp. to city of Camden, $1 for one lot.
02/26/2023: 1003 Berry Lane, Camden — Williams, Margaret Alice to Williams, Teresa Annette, $0 for one lot.
02/27/2023: 1807 U.S. 1 North, Camden — Tedder, Charles G. to Tedder, Charles G., $0 for one lot.
02/28/2023: 159-A Mt. Zion Road, Camden — Vinson II, Robert Lewis to Odom IV, Paul E., $131,000 for 6.36 acres.
02/28/2023: 1633 Lakeshore Road, Camden — Shoemake, Connie R. to Rabon, Benjamin J., $267,000 for one lot.
02/28/2023: 804 Bull St., Camden — city of Camden to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County, $10 for one lot.
02/28/2023: 806 King St., Camden — city of Camden to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County, $10 for one lot.
02/28/2023: 712 King St., Camden — city of Camden to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County, $10 for one lot.
02/28/2023: 720 King St., Camden — city of Camden to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County, $10 for one lot.
02/28/2023: 709 King St., Camden — city of Camden to Habitat For Humanity of Kershaw County, $10 for one lot.
03/01/2023: 1310 Gordon St., Camden — Drew, Mark C. to Dixon, Tony, $4,000 for one lot.
03/01/2023: 2713 Rush St., Camden — Gardner, William D. and Alice T. to the estate of Alice Faye Gardner, $0 for .2 acre.
03/01/2023: 1407 McRae Road, Camden — Gardner. William D. and Alice T. to Seals, Kristie Gardner, $0 for one lot.
03/01/2023: 1520 Lewis St., Camden — Gardner, Alice T. to Gardner Eric D $0 for one lot.
03/01/2023: 120 Carlos Lane, 960 Gary Road, 602 Hillsdale Drive, 1995 Kershaw Hwy., 2120 Pleasant Ridge, 2713 Rush St., and 1819 and 1821 Summit Ridge Drive, Camden — the estate of Alice Fay Gardner to Gardner, Troy W., et al, $0 for a total of eight lots.
Cassatt
02/23/2023: 2305 Mt. Hebron Road, Cassatt — Smith, Diane M. to Meade, Patrick R. $136,000 for 2.39 acres.
02/24/2023: 1678 and 1684-A Cassatt Road, Cassatt — Mitchell, Christopher L. to Lovett, Jeffrey, $70,000 for a total of 6 acres.
Elgin
11/15/2022: 1811 Wildwood Lane, Elgin — Garvin, Montrel to Damanto, Dominic Antonio, $315,000 for .5 acre.
02/03/2023: 2129 Heath Pond Road, Elgin — Woods, Jackson to Bartley, Jerome, $282,000 for .68 acre.
02/16/2023: 61 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Lupo, Robin Arthur, $423,340 for .36 acre.
02/16/2023: 77 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Black, Paul, $405,494 for .4 acre.
02/20/2023: 1520 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Cullinan, Kimmy Y. to JZ Vapor LLC, $160,000 for 1 acre.
02/20/2023: 54 Denali Cir., Elgin — Boback, Justine Lynn to Pierce, Michael L., $330,000 for .35 acre.
02/21/2023: 1940 Pinewood Lane, Elgin — Simons Village LLC to Harris, Patricia Rowan, $5 for 4 acres.
02/21/2023: 1957 Pinewood Lane, Elgin — Simons Village LLC to Ellis, Cheryl Rowan, $5 for 4.18 acres.
02/21/2023: 1958 Pinewood Lane, Elgin — Simons Village LLC to Rowan, Kaprice, $5 for 4 acres.
02/21/2023: 2137 U.S. 1 South, Elgin — Rowan, Caroline to Rowan, Kaprice, $5 for 3.4 acres.
02/22/2023: 2755 Steven Campbell Road, Elgin — Fulmer, Belinda to Fulmer, Belinda L. (trustee), $5 for 9.08 acres.
02/22/2023: 6 Harvest Leaf Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Chapman, Maurice, $283,980 for .24 acre.
02/28/2023: 5 Covert Court, Elgin — Davis, Queen to Cordova, Ivan A., $288,900 for .35 acre.
Jefferson
02/24/2023: 5921 Mt. Pisgah Road, Jefferson — Bass Jr., John Henry to Wallace, Jimmy W., $1 for 1.52 acres.
Kershaw
02/27/2023: 4527 Mt. Pisgah Road, Kershaw — Doster, Lynn B., et al, to Baxley Tree Farms LLC, $5 for 117 acres.
02/27/2023: 1093 Neds Creek Road, Kershaw — Baker, Whitney L. to Wright, Jessica Q., $1,000 for 2.45 acres.
03/01/2023: 3180 Hunter Road, Kershaw — Gardner, William D. and Alice T. to Gardner, Troy W., et al, $0 for 9.25 acres.
Liberty Hill
02/27/2023: 2314 Johns Court, Liberty Hill — Skipper Jr., E. Lee, to Eaker, Jon, $435,000 for .1 acre.
Lugoff
02/16/2023: 25 Breeders Court, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Darr Jr., Kenneth B., $298,510 for .24 acre.
02/20/2023: 135 Azalea Drive, Lugoff — Dasher, Wesley V. to Reily, Eleanore J., $259,286 for one lot.
02/21/2023: 529 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff — Anderson, Craig A. to Matos, Rafael J. Garcia, $25,500 for one lot.
02/22/2023: 1117 Pepper Ridge Drive, Lugoff — Buchanan, Brian to Vinehout Jr., William., $350,000 for one lot.
02/22/2023: 1264 McCord Ferry Road, Lugoff — Fulmer, Bridget to Fulmer, Belinda L. (trustee), $5 for 43.5 acres.
02/23/2023: 298 Cook Road, Lugoff — Hurley, Deborah Karin, et al, to Freezon, Jerry R., $12,000 for 1.36 acres.
02/23/2023: 2157 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Sorrell, Aaron Alexander to Small, Anderson Deshelia, $349,900 for 1.19 acres.
02/23/2023: 160 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Powers, Shawn M., $295,990 for .24 acre.
02/23/2023: 1087 Quail Lane, Lugoff — Browning, Melody T. to Keeter, Michael Garland, $415,000 for one lot.
02/24/2023: 217 North Village Lane, Lugoff — White, David L. and Diane Lynn to the estate of Diana Lynn White, $0 for one lot.
02/24/2023: 1045 Ebenezer Road, Lugoff — Brown, Willie Mae to Brown, Burl, $0 for 3.15 acres.
02/24/2023: 1065 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff — Clarke Investment Properties LLC to Top Lock Storage of Lugoff & Winnsboro LLC, $600,000, for one lot.
02/27/2023: 15 Audubon Lane, Lugoff — Harvey, Harriette to Harper, David, $318,000 for .4 acre.
02/28/2023: 2 Heatherwood Drive, Lugoff — Woodley, Joshua to Watford, Christopher Dustn, $280,000 for .44 acre.
Rembert
02/22/2023: 346 Cantey Lane, Rembert — Fasano, George Andrew Lamoy to Twine, Shelton, $548,500 for 17.97 acres.
Ridgeway
02/24/2023: 1012 Shivers Green Road, Ridgeway — Scott Jr., Leo, et al, to Brown, Burl, et al, $0 for 14 acres.
02/24/2023: 1073-E Shivers Green Road, Ridgeway — Brown, Janice, et al, to Brown, Burl, et al, $0 for 5 acres.
03/01/2023: 1356 Tail Race Road, Ridgeway — Jackson, Charles to Wateree River Holdings LLC, $243,162 for 63.99 acres.