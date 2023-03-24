The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
10/17/2022: 4226 Bethune Road, Bethune — Crowley, Ervin to Sullivan, Andrew S., $1 for 3.23 acres.
02/20/2023: 4226 Bethune Road, Bethune — National Nominee Group Inc. to Sullivan, Andrew S., $1 for 3.23 acres.
Camden
12/07/2022: 125 Leonard Cir. and 1208 Roberts St., Camden — the estate of Kate S. Kelly to Mann, Jill Kelley, et al, $0 for two lots.
01/26/2023: 1038 Broad St. and 1410 Lyttleton St., Camden — Christmas, Martha S. to Christmas Jr., Thomas Alvin, $0 for two lots.
02/06/2023: 1117 Little St., and 283 and 259 Peck Woods Road, Camden — Thiel Family Partnership to Shull, Perry K., $5 for a total of 99.27 acres.
02/15/2023: 130 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Posey, Warren Terry, $323,000 for .36 acre.
02/24/2023: 1018 Kennedy St., Camden — Magaw, Belle F. to Dority, David Cleo, $0 for one lot.
02/28/2023: 70 Tombfield Road, Camden — Bradshaw, Benjamin L. and Angela L. to Jenerette, Matthew B., $975,000 for 15 acres.
02/28/2023: 282-E Cleveland School Road, Camden — Baker, Bennie to Addison, Michael, $5 for 1 acre.
03/01/2023: 960 Gary Road, 602 Hillsdale Drive, 1995 Kershaw Hwy., 2120 Pleasant Ridge, 2713 Rush St., and 1819 and 1821 Summit Ridge Drive, Camden — the estate of Alice Fay Gardner to Gardner, Troy W., Gardner Sr., Trynn, Seals, Kristie Gardner, and Seals III, Paul, $0 for a total of eight lots. (Republished at family’s request.)
03/01/2023: 2632 Broad St., Camden — Nutri Resource Centre Ltd. To Beard Enterprises LP, $5 for .9 acre.
03/01/2023: 190 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Morgan, Gloria, $396,370 for .7 acre.
03/02/2023: 1662 Sanders Creek Road, Camden — Spaulding, Jeanna to Spaulding, Jeanna, $5 for 5 acres.
03/02/2023: 534 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Sarsfield Endeavors LLC to McCoy, Brittany L., $149,500 for one lot.
03/02/2023: 2001 West DeKalb St., Camden (Cathedral of Praise/Clyburn & Sellers Ins. building) — Mills, Lowell Thomas to Mills, Mary Alice $0 for one lot.
03/02/2023: 2123 Airline Drive, Camden — Mims, Patricia to Burris, Willie James, $160,000 for one lot.
03/03/2023: 55 Williams Road, Camden — Logan, Robert Tyler to Four Leaf Clover Properties LLC, $313,000 for 75.41 acres.
03/03/2023: 935 Red Hill Road, Camden — Carrillo, Jose Tamayo to Rabadan, Regina, $113,500 for 2 acres.
03/03/2023: 1810 Kendall St., Camden — Scrivener, Peter G. to Warren, Patricia L., $282,000 for one lot.
03/06/2023: 423 Cool Springs Drive, Camden — Spivey, Dennis E. to Clower, Edward A., $325,000 for .52 acre.
03/06/2023: 1306 Norris Ave., Camden — Peoples, Sharon to Segars Jr., Edward Newman, $179,000 for one lot.
03/06/2023: 2062 Lystra Road, Camden — Frazier Jr., Clarence Edward to Frazier Jr., Clarence E., $5 for .16 acre.
03/06/2023: 20 Loch Haven Drive, Camden — Frazier Jr., Clarence E. to Frazier Jr., Clarence E., $5 for 6.46 acres.
03/07/2023: 109 Railroad Ave., Camden — Tetterton, William S. (trustee) to WKP Properties LLC, $4,000 for one lot.
03/07/2023: 902 Fair St., Camden — Shirley, Timothy to Cen Properties LLC, $149,000 for one lot.
03/07/2023: 1011 Kirkwood Cir., Camden — McMahon, Charles L. to Rabon, Granger Keith, $172,500 for one lot.
03/07/2023: 112 Lynch Lane, Camden --Washington, Raymond A. to Washington, Rmondi Alylainne, et al, $0 for one lot.
03/07/2023: 817 W Hampton St., Camden — Washington, Raymond to Washington, Rmondi Alylainne, et al, $0 for one lot.
03/07/2023: 201 Dicey Ford Road, Camden — Washington, Raymond to Washington, Rmondi Alylainne, et al, $0 for one lot.
03/07/2023: 819 West Hampton St., Camden — Washington Raymond to Washington, Rmondi Alylainne, et al, $0 for one lot.
03/07/2023: 533 Watts Way, Camden — Washington, Raymond to Washington, Rmondi Alylainne, et al, $0 for one lot.
03/07/2023: 1711 Hilton St., Camden — Caudill, C. Martin, to Caudill, Charles F., $25,000 for one lot.
03/08/2023: 62 Colony Drive and 1996 Lucknow Road, Camden — Smart, Steve F. and Bonnie L. to Smart, Bonnie L., $0 for a total of 36.19 acres.
Cassatt
01/12/2023: 1888 Thoroughfare Branch Road, Cassatt — Combs, Regina C. Wescott to Combs, Christina L., et al, $0 for 1.03 acres.
02/13/2023: 2090 Cantey Hill Road, Cassatt — Miles, Mary Rajena to Carmelia, Paul, $23,000 for 4.75 acres.
03/02/2023: 2091 Old Stagecoach Road, Cassatt — Hayes, Maggie T. to Hayes, Krystal M., $5 for 1 acre.
03/03/2023: 2197 Beaver Dam Road, Cassatt — Wilson, Norma Lee to Wilson, Norman Lee, $5 for 1.51 acres.
03/03/2023: 2197 Beaver Dam Road, Cassatt — Wilson, Norman Lee to Privette, John, $38,000 for 1.51 acres.
Elgin
01/17/2023: 9 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Fell, Clarence E., $268,980 for .23 acre.
02/15/2023: 65 Saughtree Lane West, Elgin — Hill, John Dennis to Hill, John Dennis, $0 for .38 acre.
02/16/2023: 41 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Montgomery, Marcus Ira, $456,565 for .36 acre.
02/25/2023: 260 Smyrna Road, Elgin — Erickson, Michael A. and Bozena M. to Brown, General and Katherine, $39,900 for 2 acres.
02/27/2023: 909 Jeffers Road, Elgin — Peay, Retus O. to Davis, Judy Gail, $0 for one lot.
02/27/2023: 12 Calabash Lane, Elgin — Smith, Leland Craig to Stevens, Sharon H., $300,000 for .42 acre.
03/01/2023: 14 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Sowell, Ashley Ikea, $247,600 for .21 ace.
03/01/2023: 69 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Yust, Jamilyah, $452,395 for .5 acre.
03/02/2023: 12 Davington Court, Elgin — Anderson, Julia C. to Brawley, Danielle L., $290,000 for one lot.
03/02/2023: 2034 U.S. 1 South, Elgin — Reeves, Louise C. to Sims, Teddy J., $36,500 for 1.89 acres.
03/03/2023: 1207 Wildwood Lane, Elgin — Jackson, Walter Lavan to Semones, Daniel, $176,000 for 2 acres.
03/06/2023: 965 Robin Hood Road, Elgin — Crews, Sally D. to Crews, Tammie, $0 for one lot.
03/06/2023: 967 Robin Hood Road, Elgin — Crews, Sally D. to Crews, John William (life estate), $0 for one lot.
03/06/2023: 529 Rabon Cir. and 104 Greenleaf St., Elgin — Crews, Sally D. to Crews, Shawn, $0 for two lots.
03/06/2023: 387 Sessions Road, Elgin — Sessions, Zachary Isaiah to Singletary, Gerald, $43,000 for 2.17 acres.
Kershaw
02/21/2023: 6109, 6113 and 6117 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — Jones, Dolores T. to Parker, Andrew M., $19,999 for a total of 2.29 acres.
03/01/2023: 3180 Hunter Road, Kershaw — Gardner, William D. and Alice T. to Gardner, Troy W., Gardner Sr., Trynn, Seals, Kristie Gardner, and Seals III, Paul, $0 for 9.25 acres. (Republished at family’s request.)
Lugoff
02/14/2023: 1300 Pine Crest Drive, Lugoff — Bank of America to Burning, Steven James, $245,000 for one lot.
02/22/2023: 2 Derby Court, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Wilfahrt, Joseph Daniel, $265,200 for .25 acre.
02/23/2023: 36 Riverside Drive, Lugoff — Emerson Jr., Benjamin D. to 36 Riverside LLC, $92,000 for 4.16 acres.
02/23/2023: 606 Finch Court, Lugoff — Pittman, John Lee and Rhonda to Pittman, Rhonda, $10 for .5 acre.
02/23/2023: 28 Furlong Downs, Lugoff — Diaz, Anthony to Caudill, Zachary Ryan, $225,000 for .13 acre.
02/23/2023: 148 Hunting Creek Drive, Lugoff — Watts, Charles Randall and Martha to Gernand, Joseph Scott, $348,500 for one lot.
02/24/2023: 1340 Longtown Road, Lugoff — Glenn Hall Custom Homes LLC to Gibbs, Alice Jean, $425,000 for 2.84 acres.
02/24/2023: 116 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Holloman II, Lawrence S., $305,190 for .23 acre.
02/27/2023: 136 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Roccato, Anthony Stephen, $291,340 for .23 acre.
03/01/2023: 1136 Medfield Road, Lugoff — Brown, Leona Ellen Lewis to Lynch, Caleb A., $235,000 for .51 acre.
03/01/2023: 740 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff — De-Shaw Rick E. to Matthews, Allen, $570,000 for 1.58 acres.
03/01/2023: 176 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Thrower, Lavonnia, $305,700 for .23 acre.
03/02/2023: 1424 Nick Watts Road, Lugoff — Mills, Lowell T. to Mills, Mary Alice, $0 for 13.95 acres.
03/02/2023: 140 Boulware Road, Lugoff — Mills, Lowell T. to Mills, Joel T., $0 for one lot.
03/02/2023: 454 Sandwood Drive, Lugoff — Walters Jr., Joseph Clarence to Loving, Deborah E. $410,000 for one lot.
03/03/2023: 752 McCord Ferry Road, Lugoff — Four Leaf Clover Properties LLC to the estate of Arthalia Taylor, $0 for 1 acre.
03/03/2023: 20 Pine Knot Road, Lugoff — Drew, Mark to Drew, Mark C., $5 for 1.93 acres.
03/08/2023: 1677 Three Branches Road, Lugoff — Baskin, Jonathan G. and Edward B. to Delta Lands LLC, $16,000 for 2.74 acres.
03/08/2023: 1420 Claxton Court, Lugoff — Loans Made Easy Inc. to Jones, Calandra Melissa, $17,500 for 1 acre.
Rembert
02/20/2023: 1462 Sumter Hwy., Rembert — My Therapy LLC to Daniels, Albert Gregory, $0 for 110 acres.
Ridgeway
03/02/2023: 1954 Lake Road, Ridgeway — Mills, Lowell T. to Mills, Joel T. $0 for .61 acre.
03/02/2023: 2029 Lake Road and 197 Sawney Creek Cir., Ridgeway — Mills, Lowell T. to Mills, Mary Alice, $0 for a total of 10.76 acres.
03/06/2023: 2632 Ridgeway Road, Ridgeway — Chavis, Willette Branham to Rabon, Vastine C., $30,000 for acre.