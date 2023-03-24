A number of students, staff and schools were honored during a short Kershaw County Board of School Trustees meeting on Tuesday.
It all started with Jonathan Sirard and Carson Miles, members of the Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS) wrestling team.
“They both had great seasons this year and are both individual state champions,” Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Chief Academic Officer Dan Matthews told the board. “Carson won the 170-pound division and Jonathan the 220-pound division.”
In addition to Carson and Jonathan, board members recognized the entire L-EHS Demons wrestling team for being the Class AAAA state runner-ups.
Next, trustees recognized Ethan Little, who was named a National Merit Scholarship finalist.
“Back in October, we recognized Ethan for being named a National Merit Scholarship program semi-finalist,” Matthews said. “Now we’re proud to recognize him for being a finalist.”
The National Merit Scholarship Program honors individual students who have shown exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, Matthews said.
Other recognitions included:
• KCSD Director of Web and Media Services Julie Putnam, who applied for and received a $15,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant, called “Beyond Words,” that will benefit the North Central High School library. The fund provides grants to public schools whose school library program has been affected by a natural disaster. Grants are to be used to replace or supplement books, media and/or library equipment in the school library setting.
• Natalie Norris, Camden High Lady Bulldogs basketball coach, who was named AAA Region VI Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Norris led her team to a perfect 10-0 Region record, an overall season record of 29-2, and brought home the AAA Girls Basketball State Championship, the first one since 1982.
• Camden and Lugoff high schools for receiving AP Computer Science Female Diversity awards.
The only other business the board took up was approving the annual submission of the district’s application for federal funds, which will be used to operate programs for the 2023-24 school year. The amounts include: Title I — $3,288,911; Title II — $457,027; Title III — $35,940; Title IV — $227,218.
The open portion of Tuesday’s meeting lasted less than 15 minutes before trustees entered executive session to discuss employment matters.