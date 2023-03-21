Graveside services for Aimee Reese Kornegay of Camden, age 85, will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Quaker Cemetery at 11 a.m. Rev. Pickett Wall will officiate. Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Born in Columbia, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Aimee Urquhart and Jesse T. Reese Jr. Aimee was the widow of John D. Kornegay. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and attended Converse College.
Aimee is survived by her children, Aimee “Petey” Kornegay Nelson and her husband, Brian, Virginia “V.V.” Van Metre Kornegay, and John Dunbar Kornegay Jr.; sisters, Judith Reese Nye of Columbia, S.C. and Mary Reese Burnside of Blythewood, S.C.; brother, Jesse T. Reese III, of Columbia, S.C.; five grandchildren, Aimee Davy (Bill), John Anderson Thompson III (Kat), James Kornegay Thompson (Addie), John Dunbar Kornegay III, and Mary Reese “Reesie” Kornegay Maracich (Eddie); seven great-grandchildren, Anderson, Mary Addis, and Pierce Thompson, Louise and Hardy Thompson, and Masey and Ford Maracich.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Codi, Dorothy, Lameka, Tee, and MUSC Hospice.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the Kornegay family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
March 21, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.