Makayla Rose Spitler, 19, passed away on April 12, 2023, from a sudden illness caused by Type 1 Diabetes.
Makayla was born on Jan. 31, 2004. From the moment she was born, her inner joy seemed to shine. Her infectious smile would light up every room she entered. She graduated from Midlands Middle College in 2022. She was currently enrolled at USC Upstate majoring in accounting.
Makayla is survived by her parents, Robert and Margaret; siblings, Madison and Bailey Harlow, and Ethan and Sullivan; niece Lily Jane; grandparents Jeannie and Tim Corbin, Mary Fusco, and Angie Spitler; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dog, Delta. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Timothy Lee Spitler; and her maternal grandfather, Charles Fusco.
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cleveland Park Milliken Shelter in Spartanburg. We ask that all who attend wear bright colors as Makayla always saw the brightness in everyone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www2.jdrf.org/goto/Makayla) or the Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation (https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers?px=3463410&pg=personal&fr_id=2443).
Petty-Bobo Co./Bobo Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, Spartanburg, S.C.
April 14, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.