After a courageous, private battle with cancer, Daniel D Riddick passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Joan H. Riddick, his son Daniel D. Riddick Jr. (Kara) of Camden, his daughter Allison Riddick Foster (Dean) of Meggett, S.C., his son David Glass Riddick (Kristen) of Austin, Texas, and his stepson Timothy H. Chewning (Dolly) of Camden; grandchildren, James Durham Foster of Columbia, S.C., Brandon Wallace Foster of Meggett, S.C., and Colin Darby Riddick of Philadelphia, Pa.; and step-grandson, William Chase Chewning of Camden.
Mr. Riddick attended Georgia Tech and graduated from the University of Georgia with honors. He served in the S.C. National Guard and the SC Forestry Service.
He went on to become a well-respected, regional land surveyor who always put community first through his work with Tetterton and Riddick, and Daniel Riddick and Associates based in Camden, S.C.
Mr. Riddick was a founding board member of Colonial Bank and Bank of Camden; board member of First Community Bank.
He was a regular on the golf course at Camden Country Club; member of Grace Episcopal Church and Sertoma Club.
Most Sunday evenings he could be found celebrating life with his Supper Club friends of 40-plus years.
The breadth of Mr. Riddick’s legacy and loss will be felt for generations to come by family, friends, his beloved community of Camden and the southeast region.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Quaker Cemetery, 713 Meeting St, Camden, SC 29020. Rev Pickett Wall officiated.
Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Camden, SC, or the charity of your choice.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the Riddick family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
March 31, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.